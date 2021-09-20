Top Finalists announced for the 7th Middle East Hozpitality Excellence Awards 2021

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality.com said, "Online voting will further continue for the finalists using the links below until 20 th Oct 2021". Gold and Silver winners for each category will be awarded on 8 th Dec 2021 in a glamorous ceremony at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai .

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving over 45,000 votes for the first round of voting, Top 8 Finalists for all the categories have been announced for the upcoming 7 th Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards to be held at Arabian Ranches Golf Club in Dubai. List of finalists for various categories can be found online at https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/finalists-2021

Voting for the final round is now open until 20 th Oct 2021

"We would like to congratulate the finalists on their success so far and wish them all the best for further voting", said Vandana, MD, Hozpitality Group. The final result will be based on results of the online voting. To cast your vote for the Final Round, Please visit https://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com/voting-mea, Vandana added.

The Finalists for this year's awards are:-

Personal Categories (Finalists)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotelier of the Year

Sanjiv Malhotra, Ex. VP, Shaza Hotels

Mohamed Awadalla, CEO, TIME Hotels

Tim Cordon, Sr. VP, Radisson Hotel Group

Sandeep Walia, COO, Middle East at Marriott International

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director MEA & South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts

Laurent A. Voivenel, SVP, Swiss-Belhotel International

Alexander Suski, CEO, Ishraq Hospitality

Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality, Emaar Hospitality Group

Hospitality Excellence:- Emirati/Arab Hotelier of the Year

Hosni Abdel Hadi, CEO, Carlton Hotels & Suites

Richard Haddad, CEO, Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Bani Haddad, MD, Aleph Hospitality

Kamal Fakhoury, CEO, Cristal Group

Nada Al Abdulla, Acting Chairman, Central Hotels, UAE

Mustafa Hassan, Cluster L&D Manager, Central Hotels UAE

Mohammad Kaddoura, Hotel Manager, Address Fountain Views

Zahra Lari, Duty Manager, Address Dubai Mall

Hospitality Excellence:- Entrepreneur of the Year

Malou Q. Prado, CEO, MPQ Travel and Tourism Dubai

Naim Maadad, CEO & Founder, Gates Hospitalty

Paolo Della Casa, Founder and COO Wood Couture

Walid Hajj, Executive Chairman/Founder Cravia

Mishal Hamed Kanoo, Chairman, Kanoo Group

Spero Panagakis, Co-Founder at BB Social Dining

Kabir Mulchandani, Founder and CEO, Five Holdings

Hospitality Excellence:- General Manager of the Year

Thomas Peruzzo, GM, Armani Hotel Dubai

Ajmal Salim, GM, Four Points by Sheraton Hotel Sharjah

Mohamed El Aghoury, Cluster GM, Sheraton JBR and Aloft Palm

Ravi Santiago, Cluster GM, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman

Gladvin Francké, Group GM, Central Hotels, UAE

Glenn Nobbs, GM, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments

Omar Hamad, GM, Address Dubai Marina

Akshay Bajaj, Group General Manager, Five Palm Jumeirah & FIVE Jumeirah Village

Hospitality Excellence:- Hidden Gem of the Year

Shahane Budaghyan, Events Executive, Soul Hospitality LLC Dubai

Manjula Eranga, Accommodation Shift Leader, Ramada By Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman

Ajaya Pal Singh, Commis Chef, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach

Edobor Lawal Okao, Doorman, C Central Resort The Palm DubaiPriyadarsan Sreedevi, Driver and Apartment Supervisor, Dusit Thani Dubai

Alfredo Dela Cruz Cajucom, Florist, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Nicolas Naim Zaboura, Producer Creative, Paramount Hotel Dubai

Sudhesh Pillai, Laundry Manager, Address Downtown

Hospitality Excellence:- CSR Champion of the Year

Mohamed El Aziri, Cluster F&B Director, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman

Rabia Yousuf, Head of Marketing, DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai

Sheryl Ramos, PA to Area GM, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Clinton Glass, Head of Restaurant Operations, Farzi Café Dubai

Rita Manahan, PA to Hotel Manager, Address Sky View

Hospitality Excellence:- Food and Beverage Service

Mohamed Saber Meselhy Eissa, Restaurant Supervisor, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Guernah Murad, F&B Waiter, Mysk Al Faya Retreat Sharjah

Varun Nair, Asst. Restaurant Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai

Rahul Rupeja, Supervisor, Four points by Sheraton Downtown Dubai

Michael Naguib, Restaurant Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah

Emanuele Mancini, Cluster F&B Director, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah | Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Li Lu, Restaurant Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai

Puroskhan Tajudeen, Restaurant Manager, Address Sky View

Hospitality Excellence:- Covid/Safety Champion of the Year

Raja Babar Hussain, Security Manager, Mercure Gold Hotel, Dubai

Swarup Sahu, Cluster Asst. EHK- RBHA & WGAC, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Yalemtsehaye Meshesha, Front Office Supervisor, Al Raha Beach Hotel

Julius Tugaoen Imperial, Nurse and HR Administrator, Dusit Thani Dubai

Than Than Sint, Asst. Housekeeping Manager, Zero Gravity ( Madinat Jumeirah)

Leah Bolanos, Cluster Environmental H&S Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Sharjah

Joana Calingasan, Hygiene Officer, Armani Hotel Dubai

Manish Patwal, Executive Housekeeper, InterContinental Regency Bahrain

Hospitality Excellence:- Guest Services

Mahmoud Elbayoumy, Front Office Supervisor, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

April Joy Santiago, Front Desk Agent, Jannah Burj Al Sarab Hotel Dubai

Jamal Ibrahim, Guest Services, Sharjah Collection

Issam Guennoun, Concierge Team Leader, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Dina Essameldin Fawzy Elgamal, Lifestyle Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai

Vinay Shreekar, Asst. Front Office Manager, Royal Tulip Hotel Muscat

Dyan Mateo Oconer, Waitress, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Laila Bannane, Director of Residences, Address Dubai Mall

Hospitality Excellence:- Housekeeping

Kamal Kant, Cluster EHK, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman

Sakthivel Muthu, EHK, Edge Creekside Hotel Dubai

Venkatesh Parthasarathy, Housekeeper, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Hesham Rizk, Housekeeping Manager, Conrad Dubai

Milon Dhali, Housekeeping Supervisor, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments

Anna Ohlsson, Producer Housekeeping, Paramount Hotel Dubai

Kathiresan Shanmugam, Executive Housekeeper, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai

Nuwan Perera, Cluster Executive Housekeeper, Address Dubai Mall & Address Boulevard

Hospitality Excellence:- Human Resources/Training

Charu Kumar, Cluster HR Manager, Signature Hotels Dubai

Bushra Fatima, HR Officer, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman

Midhul Manmadhan L&D Manager, Royal Tulip Hotel Muscat

Mary Ann Andaya, Cluster Talent & Culture Manager, Majid Al Futtaim - Accor - Shared Services

Ina Guha, Senior Manager - Talent Engagement, Emaar Hospitality Group

Zamir Ahmad Abbasi, Group Director of HR, Central Hotels UAE

Sunny Mehta, Director of HR, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments

Akalanka Bandara , Area Human Resources Manager – TIME Hotels

Hospitality Excellence:- Front Office

Mohamed Ali Ismail Hekal, Front Office Asst., Holiday Inn Express Safa Park Dubai

Jefferson Ebol, Front Office Supervisor, Novotel Suites Dubai Mall of the Emirates

Nuriddin Bobojonov, GSA, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Joseph Braganza, Front Office Manager, Conrad Dubai

Ashraf Khattab, Concierge, Armani Hotel Dubai

Trexia Mae Gabucan, Receptionist, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Mounia Idhemmou, Guest Engagement Manager, Paramount Hotel Dubai

Ibrahim Fahmy, Front Office Manager, Address Boulevard Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Engineering

Ahmad Kabeer, Assistant Engineer, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman

Zahid Hassan, Chief Engineer, Coral Dubai Deira Hotel

Bhaskar Joshi, Director of Engineering, Intercontinental Hotel Dubai Marina

Jena Abhiram, Engineering Supervisor, Dusit Thani Dubai

Mohamed Faiz Salama, AC Technician, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City

Kumaran Vilvanathan, Asst. Chief Engineer, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road

Neeraja Anil, Assistant Maintenance Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

Sudesh Amaradoruge, Cluster Assistant Chief Engineer, Address Hotels Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- IT

Muhamed Noufel, Cluster IT Manager, Royal Continental Hotels & Suites Dubai

Ernest Ermin D'almeida, IT Supervisor, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman

Bertram Shajiev, IT Manager, Dusit Thani Dubai

Sahad Bin Abdul Rahiman, Asst. IT Manager, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Mansoor Ali Khan, IT Supervisor, Royal Central The Palm Dubai

Mohamed Rafiq, IT Manager, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Shiras Nahas, IT Manager, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Admin and Secretary

Renata Torok, Executive Assistant, Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Sita Immakulata, Executive Administrative Assistant, Armani Hotel Dubai

Shalini Bharwaj, Executive Secretary, Dusit Thani Dubai

Josephine Refundo Austria, Executive Secretary, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Marvie Sevalle Nazario, Executive Secretary, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Norman Gile, Secretary, Address Beach Resort Dubai

Kathleen Orcilla, PA to Area General Manager, Address Downtown Dubai

Lorelyn Ramos, GM's PA, Address Dubai Marina

Hospitality Excellence:- Spa and Fitness

Stavroula Kardasi, Spa & Recreation Manager, Conrad Dubai

Yvette Enriquez, Spa Manager, Armani Hotel Dubai

Antonina Myroniuk, Spa Manager, Address Sky View Dubai

Malika Zaarour, Group SPA Manager, FIVE Hotels & Resorts

Hospitality Excellence:- Sales and Marketing/ PR

Ada Glayza Teodoro, Senior Manager - PR, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman

Anna Luisa Asistio, Asst. Dir. Marketing & Communication, Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Nakul Ankolikar, Marketing Executive, Delta Hotels by Marriott & Four Points SZR Downtown

Adrian Hearn, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Ritz-Carlton, Ras Al Khaimah

Jan Siddiqi, Cluster Director of Sales, Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Sharjah

Rochelle Martinez, Asst. Marketing & Communication Manager, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai

Di Gao, Marketing & Communications, Armani Hotel Dubai

Zakaria Abdelhai, Cluster Marketing Manager, Central Hotels UAE

Hospitality Excellence:- Accounts and Finance

Sunil Nair, Assistant Director of Finance, Rotana Hotels

Boby Philip, Asst. Credit Manager, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman

Nagendra Kumar Jaiswal, Chief Accountant, Holiday Inn Express Safa Park Dubai

Cherry Suni, Admin and Secretary, Sharjah Collection

Mohamed Saifulla, Financial Controller, Retaj Salwa Resort & Spa, Doha

Sherif El. Dalgamonie, Financial Controller, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Ahmed Sami, Cluster Financial Controller, Central Hotels UAE

Haresh Kumar, Cluster Director of Finance, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah | Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Hospitality Excellence:- Culinary/Kitchen

Hadi Mosfi, Executive Chef, Park Regis Business Bay Hotel Dubai

Ashish Kumar, CDC, Kinara by Vikas Khanna Dubai

Dip Shrestha, Sous Chef, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Aigerim Aitbayeva, CDC, Qasr Al Sarab Anantara

Lasantha Kumara, Ex. Sous Chef, Canal Central Hotel Dubai

Nehul Gautam, Sous Chef - Pastry, Paramount Hotel Dubai



Jagbir Singh, Ex. Sous Chef, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments

Giuseppe Pezzella, Executive Chef, FIVE Hotels & Resorts

Hospitality Excellence:- Purchase

Iby K George, Buyer, Al Raha Beach Hotel, Abu Dhabi

Liyadh Chenthrathil, Cluster Purchase Manager, Ramada Hotel & Suites By Wyndham Ajman

Salim Slim, Purchasing Manager, Sharjah Collection

Khaing Moe Wah, Purchasing Officer, Dusit Thani Dubai

Zahid Mansoor, Group Purchase Manager, Intercat Cateriya Dubai

Ngoran Koffi, Purchasing Clerk, First Central Hotel Suites Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Food/Travel Blogger of the Year

Fatima Abdulla, @The_fatimablejournal

Aigerim Aitbayeva, @aigerimchef

Suren Rajamohan, Al Braik Hospitality

Cooking With Ralph, @cookingwithralph.com

Dubai Foodies, @_dubaifoodies_

Dubai Travel Blog, @dubaitravelblog

Find me a Break, @findmeabreak

The Fierce Diaries, @nadyaa

Hospitality Excellence:- Young Chef of the Year (Under 28 years)

Siju Bakker, CDP, Erth Abu Dhabi

Sparjanraj Maharjan, DCDP, Aloft Dubai South

Hafeef Tharammal, DCDP, One & Only the Palm, Dubai

Prinky Shrestha, Commis Chef, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Jumeirah Beach

Sumit Krishna Dixit, DCDP, Armani Hotel Dubai

Tejasvi Bamane, Commis Chef, Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments

Rahul Viswakarma, Commis Chef, Address Fountain Views Dubai

Sushil Poudel, Commis Chef, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai

Corporate Categories (Finalists)

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (5 star)

Shaza Makkah Hotel, KSA

Conrad Dubai

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Armani Hotel Dubai

InterContinental Fujairah Resort

Andaz Dubai the Palm

Address Beach Resort, Dubai

FIVE Hotels & Resorts, Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (4 star)

Gulf Court Hotel, Dubai

Aloft Me'aisam Dubai

Mercure Gold Hotel Dubai

DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai

Edge Creekside Hotel

Mercure Hotel Dubai Barsha Heights

TIME Oak Hotel & Suites

Vida Downtown Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (3 star/Budget Hotel)

Kingsgate Hotels, Dubai

Lemon Tree Hotel Dubai

Roda Beach Resort, Dubai

Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartments

Rose Executive Hotel - DWTC

Action Hotel Ras Al Khaimah

Rove Downtown Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Hotel Apartments)

Shaza Riyadh Hotel Residences

Royal Continental Suites, Dubai

Roda Amwaj Suites, Dubai

Element Me'aisam Dubai

Jannah Hotels Apartments & Villas

Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartments

First Central Hotel Suites, Dubai

Mercure Hotel Dubai Barsha Heights

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Green Initiatives)

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Sharjah

DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai

Holiday Inn Dubai - Al Barsha

Armani Hotel Dubai

First Central Hotel Suites, Dubai

Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Address Beach Resort, Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Weekend Getaway)

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat, Sharjah

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Hatta Damani Lodges

Crowne Plaza Bahrain

Royal Central Hotel- the Palm, Dubai

Address Beach Resort, Dubai

Address Fountain Views Dubai

InterContinental Fujairah Resort

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Heritage Resort)

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat, Sharjah

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Palma Beach Resort Umm Al Qwain

Telal Resort Al Ain

XVA Art Hotel Dubai

Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai

Sharjah Al Bait

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel of the Year (Best Boutique Hotel)

Mysk Al Faya Retreat, Sharjah

Rove Downtown Dubai

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Andaz Dubai the Palm

ME by Melia Dubai

The Canvas Hotel Dubai Mc Gallery by Sofitel

JA Ocean View Hotel Dubai

Address Sky View Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Luxury Hotel of the Year

C Central Resort the Palm, Dubai

Address Beach Resort, Dubai

Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

SLS Hotel Dubai

Address Sky View Dubai

ME by Melia, Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Best New Deluxe Hotel of the Year

Kingsgate Hotels, Dubai

Rove La Mer Beach, Dubai

Royal Tulip Hotel Muscat

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Jumeirah Living Marina Gate

Park Inn by Radisson Riyadh

Radisson Red Dubai Silicon Oasis

TIME Asma Hotel, Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Banquet Venue of the Year

Pavilion, Armani Hotel Dubai

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek

The Ritz Carlton Dubai

Raffles Dubai

Habtoor Polo Resort & Club

One & Only the Palm

Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Indian)

Cafe Delices - Gulf Court Hotel, Dubai

Ushna Maza, Sharjah

Dhaba Lane Restaurant, Dubai

Bukhara by Grayton Hotel Dubai

Amal, Armani Hotel Dubai

Purani Dilli Dubai

Farzi Café, Dubai

The Yellow Chilli Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Italian)

Bella Restaurant and Lounge, Dubai

Ristorante, Armani Hotel Dubai

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Social by Heinz Beck, Walford Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Ronda Locatelli, Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria JLT, Cluster R, JLT

Il Ristorante Niko Romito at Bulgari Hotel

Cinque, FIVE Hotels & Resorts Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Mexican)

Muchachas Mexican Cantina, Holiday Inn Express Safa Park, Dubai

La Tablita Dubai

Zoco Dubai

Maya Mexican Kitchen and Bar

Tortuga Mexican Kitchen and Bar

Luchador

Puerto99

Loca Restaurant & Bar

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Others)

Rock Restaurant, Sharjah

Huqqa Restaurant and Coffee Shop, Dubai

KAF, Armani Hotel Dubai

Pascal Tepper French Bakery, Sheikh Zayed Road

Waves Restaurant, C Central Resort The Palm Dubai

Casa Samak Restaurant, Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Soul St, FIVE Hotels & Resorts Dubai

Yasmina Restaurant, Four Points by Sheraton Sharjah

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Arabic)

Mijana, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal

Shababeek Restaurant Sharjah

Dar Habak Restaurant, Dubai

Sultan Saray, Al Thanya Street, Sheikh Zayed Road

Asil at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

Baba at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai Marina

Ewaan, Palace Downtown

Al Bal Restaurant & Lounge, TIME Oak Hotel & Suites Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (American)

Hotel Cartagena, JW Marquis Dubai

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marquis Dubai

Hard Rock Cafe Dubai

The Cheesecake Factory

Warehouse - Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center

Nola Eatery & Social House

Denny's

Texas Roadhouse

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Healthy Food)

Soul Hospitality LLC, Dubai

Ostro Restaurant & Café, DusitD2 Kenz Hotel Dubai

Hashi, Armani Hotel Dubai

Ultra Brasserie, Dubai

Trattoria by Clinque

Joga Dubai

Kcal Dubai

The Fit Food Kitchen

Hospitality Excellence:- Restaurant of the Year (Lounge/Night Club)

Armani/Privé Dubai

Level 43 Sky Lounge Dubai

Sensation Club

Billionaire Mansion

Headlines Premier Dubai

Mantis Dubai

Brass Monkey Social

Neos, Address Downtown Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Spa of the Year

Armani Spa Dubai

Mandara Spa at The H Dubai Hotel

Conrad Spa Dubai

The Spa, Address Beach Resort, Dubai

Orchid Spa, Royal Continental Hotel, Dubai

Naam Spa, Dusit Thani Dubai

The Spa, Address Sky View Dubai

ReFIVE Spa, FIVE Hotels & Resorts Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Facilities Management company of the Year

Reliance Facilities Management

Emirates Taste Catering Services Abu Dhabi

CMG International Movers & Cargo Dubai

Farnek

Emrill

TIME Facilities Management

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Travel Company of the Year

MPQ Travel and Travel and Tourism, Dubai

AFC Holidays Dubai

Dreamdays Tourism Dubai

Desert Gate Tourism

Kingsway Tourism and Travels

Sharaf Travel

Arab Link Travel and Tourism

Desert Rose Tourism

Hospitality Excellence:- Hotel Team of the Year

Conrad Dubai

Rove Hotels

Armani Hotel Dubai

Coral Beach Resort Sharjah

Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel And Apartments

Dusit Thani Dubai

TIME Oak Hotel & Suites

Mercure Gold Hotel, Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Employer of the Year

Shaza Hotels

Emaar Hospitality Group

Marriott Hotels

Accor Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Hilton International

Radisson Blu Hotels

FIVE Hotels & Resorts Dubai

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality Management Company of the Year

Shaza Hotels

Rove Hotels

Hyatt International

Marriott Hotels

Accor Hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts

Hilton International

Radisson Blu Hotels

Hospitality Excellence:- Best Hospitality PR/Consulting Company of the Year

Claviger Middle East

Toh PR

Iris Media

Shamal Communications

PRCO Ltd

EVOPS PR

Verve Dubai

The Idea Agency

