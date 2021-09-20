checkAd

Michael Ptasznik joins the eToro Board

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 15:36  |  23   |   |   

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eToro Group Ltd ("eToro"), a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors, today announced the appointment of Michael Ptasznik to its Board of Directors.

 

Michael Ptasznik

 

Michael will join the eToro Board at the closing of eToro's merger with Fintech Acquisition Tech V (Nasdaq: FTCV) which is anticipated in Q4 2021. He will also become a member of the eToro Board's Audit and Risk Committee.

Commenting on the appointment, Yoni Assia, Co-founder and CEO of eToro said: "We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the eToro Board. He brings with him a wealth of experience including in-depth knowledge of finance, regulation, corporate strategy, and risk management. Michael was part of the team that achieved accelerated growth for Nasdaq as a global technology leader, so it feels very fitting that he will join us as our merger closes and eToro joins the Nasdaq as a publicly traded company. Michael will provide us with invaluable guidance as we embark on the next chapter in eToro's story and continue our own accelerated growth."

As a Board Member, Michael will share his insights and expertise from his decades of experience. Michael recently retired as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc. where he was responsible for leading corporate strategy, M&A, finance, investor relations, risk management, corporate real estate and ESG. Prior to joining Nasdaq, Michael served as CFO for TMX Group Limited, where he provided strategic and financial leadership, including the company's successful IPO and numerous M&A transactions. Michael had previously served in several financial roles at Procter & Gamble Canada Inc. He graduated with an honors BBA from Wilfrid Laurier University, is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) and obtained his Chartered Director designation from McMasters University. Michael has served on a number of boards, including the Canadian Depository for Securities Limited, Candeal, the Accounting Standards Oversight Council of Canada and the Board of Directors of the Children's Aid Society of York Region.

Michael Ptasznik commented: "I'm delighted to be joining the eToro Board. I've had a front row seat to the evolution of the exchange industry and I now look forward to advising eToro as they embark on the next stage of their journey as a publicly listed company. I've been fortunate to work with incredibly talented, creative and dedicated individuals over the course of the last 30 years and I knew when I met Yoni and the eToro team that it would be a perfect fit. eToro has a hugely innovative and differentiated offering and I'm excited to be part of their expansion in the United States and beyond."

eToro was founded in 2007 with the goal of opening global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. It has created an investment platform that is built around social collaboration and investor education and created a community where users can connect, share, and learn. On eToro, users can view other investors' portfolios and statistics, and interact with them to exchange ideas, discuss strategies and benefit from shared knowledge. eToro acts as a bridge between the old and new worlds of investing. On eToro, users can hold traditional assets such as equities, currencies or commodities alongside 'new' assets such as bitcoin and ether. eToro also offers its users a choice of how to invest, as users can trade directly themselves, invest in a portfolio, or replicate the investment strategy of other investors on eToro's platform at no extra cost, all with the simple click of a button.

Details of eToro's merger with Fintech Acquisition Corp V can be found in eToro's investor relations centre.

About eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors. eToro was founded in 2007 with the vision of opening up the global markets so that everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today, eToro is a global community of more than 23 million registered users who share their investment strategies; and anyone can follow the approaches of those who have been the most successful. Due to the simplicity of the platform users can easily buy, hold and sell assets, monitor their portfolio in real time, and transact whenever they want.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1629829/eToro_Michael_Ptasznik.jpg
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/520426/eToro_Logo.jpg

 

eToro Logo

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Michael Ptasznik joins the eToro Board HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - eToro Group Ltd ("eToro"), a multi-asset investment platform that empowers people to grow their knowledge and wealth as part of a global community of successful investors, today announced the appointment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide
Experts Call on World Leaders to Commit to a Global Plan of Attack on COVID at Summit
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Minesto launches Dragon Class power plants for commercial scale-up
Surgical Clips Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 26.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Qynapse Unveils Strategic Rebrand To Support Accelerated Growth And New Corporate Vision
Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size Worth $43.18 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Canadian skincare brand, Indeed Labs, is stepping into Scandinavia
U.A.E. Color Cosmetics Market to Surpass $769.7 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Leadec acquires UK service specialist "Partners in Hygiene"
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...