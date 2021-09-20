The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here .

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) pursuant and/or traceable to Waterdrop’s May 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”) have until November 15, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Waterdrop class action lawsuit. Filed by Robbins Geller, the Waterdrop class action lawsuit charges Waterdrop, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of Waterdrop’s IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Waterdrop class action lawsuit, captioned Sandoz v. Waterdrop Inc. , No. 21-cv-07683, was filed on September 14, 2021 in the Southern District of New York.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Waterdrop class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney Brian Cochran of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at bcochran@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Waterdrop class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 15, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: The Waterdrop class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO’s Registration Statement failed to disclose that Waterdrop was the subject of an intense regulatory investigation and pending crackdown by Chinese authorities because of a variety of market abuses perpetrated by Waterdrop used to artificially inflate Waterdrop’s short-term financial results in the lead up to the IPO, including, among other things: (i) operating insurance platforms without proper governmental authorizations; (ii) mispricing risks for consumers; and (iii) illicitly using client information. The Waterdrop class action lawsuit further alleges that, unbeknownst to investors, the reason that Waterdrop had discontinued its mutual aid segment was because it had been ordered to do so by Chinese regulators. Furthermore, Waterdrop had suffered rapidly accelerating operating losses in the first quarter of 2021 which was completed weeks before the IPO.