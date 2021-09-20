DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing awareness regarding healthy hygiene practices and the implementation of healthcare programs across various countries to encourage healthy living are translating into high demand for wet wipes.

Future Market Insights (FMI) in its latest market survey presents in-depth study on the key developments in the global wet wipes market. The report is intended to uncover hidden opportunity in various segments including product type, disposability, applications, and end-users. The study also highlights growth strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge.

Considering this, ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the global wet wipes market to reach a valuation of US$ 3.7 Bn in 2021. Expanding at a robust 7.6% CAGR, the market is poised to surpass a valuation of US$ 8.0 Bn by the end of 2031.

Wet wipes, or wet towels are convenient to use and are easily available, making them one of the best-selling personal hygiene products. Steered by the high demand for wet wipes, manufacturers are launching a wide array of products ranging from baby wipes, makeup wipes to disinfectant wipes, and wound care wipes. These factors will create lucrative growth prospects in the forthcoming years.

Market players are launching eco-friendly and biodegradable variants of wet wipes made from wood pulp and cotton as a replacement of synthetic fibers, which in turn is driving sales of wet wipes.

Rising prevalence of health-related disorders in the geriatric population, such as incontinence-associated dermatitis (IAD) and catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI) is spurring demand for wet wipes, particularly in hospitals.

Since wet wipes effectively serve the purpose of maintaining hygiene standards and removal of germs, dirt, and dust build-up on the skin and other physical surfaces, their applications are projected to continue gaining traction over the forecast period.

Besides this, the emergence of local and small players, innovative product development, smart marketing strategies adopted by leading manufacturers, and commercialization of wet wipes are improving growth prospects for the global wet wipes market.

The FMI study projects the U.S. to lead the North America wet wipes market. Rapid expansion of distribution channels, coupled with increasing per capita healthcare expenditure are anticipated to bode well for the wet wipes market in the U.S.