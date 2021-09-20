Our Minion Masters Knight's Duel #5 drew well-known competitors, along with newcomers to the tournament scene. A new name not heard much before became cemented in the minds of the community this weekend, with Marshe jumping into the tournament scene. Facing one of the most challenging lineups in the early rounds, Marshe was able to defeat one well know player after another; Saytinwarship, Lazur, and Duckwestlin, punching his ticket into the Winner's Bracket Finals! Meanwhile, SeT and dragoN faced off for the right to challenge Marshe there. Game one of their matches saw an incredibly close finish, and the most memorable play of the day - when SeT utilized his Bannerman to prevent Morellia's attempt to heal in the endgame. This enabled SeT to close out the game with a Beam of Doom and take the match 2-1!

GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) ("GGTOOR, Inc.", "GTOR", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week, we were pleased to see the Pokémon Unite event draw 376 registrations, a 30% growth over our first event for this game, and look forward to the popularity of this title continuing to grow in the weeks and months ahead! We rounded out the weekend by offering games in three different genres; in addition to Pokémon Unite, we also crowned winners for tournaments in Minion Masters, and Clash of Clans as well!

SeT then faced off against Marshe, and they battled back and forth, bringing the best of five series to a 2-2 score, forcing the deciding game 5 – where SeT managed to take the win and claim victory in this keenly contested match. Meanwhile, in the Lower Bracket, dragoN won his matches against Niprax and Darkcrow to earn the right to face Marshe in the Lower Bracket Finals. DragoN was able to put the final nail in Marshe's Cinderella run with a decisive 3-0 sweep and earn the second seat in the Grand Finals - and the right to a rematch against SeT. When the dust settled, dragoN emerged the winner of Knight's Duel #5, taking home the top prize, and the title of reigning Champion!

During our Clash of Clans Solo Townhall Battle #5, Akram earned the superlative of the most unique attacking style! He used queen-charge dragon riders, enabling him to exhibit remarkable control of the queen on the battlefield, as if he were holding a joystick in his hand to control her! In the match against Vinod, he masterfully kept the queen alive with perfectly placed healers, rage spells, poison, and freeze, helping the queen to survive without using the ability. Over the course of the event, Mdsameer demonstrated the power of dragons, crushing every single base with his hordes! The most memorable moment was when he took on a base which seemed specifically built to defend against dragon spam, yet he was still successful in taking it down! The onslaught of dragons proved to be such an effective tactic, it seems a new rule may be coming for the next TH14 event, to avoid this strategy from being repeated by the viewers and dominating the next competition - congrats to Mdsameer for not only earning the title of reigning GGToor Clash of Clans Champion, but also on breaking the meta!