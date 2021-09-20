Evli Bank Plc’s transfer of own shares based on incentive plan

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20.9.2021, AT 4.45 PM (EST/EEST)



On September 20, 2021, Evli Bank Plc transferred a total of 38,720 of its own B shares held by the company for the payment of share-based incentive plan rewards. The share awards apply to the second deferral period of Restricted Share Plan 2017. The shares have been transferred without consideration to key persons belonging to the share-based incentive plan in accordance with the terms and conditions of the incentive plan.

Evli Bank has informed about the Restricted Share Plan 2017 in a stock exchange release on September 5, 2017.