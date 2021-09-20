checkAd

Nass Valley Announces Engagement with Stockhouse

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway (CSE: NVG.CN) is excited to announce that the company has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. (“Stockhouse”) to assist with investor and brand awareness as well as market outreach as Nass Valley continues to achieve important milestones and grow its investor base.

“Stockhouse is one of the most well-respected companies in the investor awareness space, especially for companies that trade publicly on the Canadian Stock Exchange,” said Michael Semler, CEO of Nass Valley. “We are confident that through this relationship, Nass Valley will be exposed to a large, targeted investor community.”

Stockhouse is providing Nass Valley with their full suite of marketing tools that include 30 different services around brand awareness. The contract executed on the 8th of September is valued at $100,000. This relationship will run for twelve months from September 2021 through August 2022 and provide an option to renew.

All content produced will be published throughout the Stockhouse network as well as through Nass Valley’s network.

ABOUT STOCKHOUSE Ltd.

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. is a leading financial media company that serves public companies, financial institutions, media publishers, and brand advertisers. Stockhouse members have access to a wide range of world-class products and tools including portfolio managers, subscription-based expert newsletters, Stockhouse Bullboards, blogs, and social networking tools to help navigate their investment options. With over nine million unique visitors annually, Stockhouse is Canada’s #1 financial portal and one of North America’s largest small-cap investor communities.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company listed on the CSE, focused on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct sales, and digital sales channels.

