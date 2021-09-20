Latest Agility Release Features Powerful New AI Capabilities to Drive Coverage and Efficiency

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, unveiled today a host of powerful new AI-enabled capabilities in its latest release of Agility, its software-as-a-service (SaaS) …

Agility is used by communications professionals worldwide to target, distribute, and analyze news. Agility was recently recognized by G2, a provider of peer-to-peer software reviews, as "momentum leader" in the $4.5 billion PR software market.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD), a leading data engineering company, unveiled today a host of powerful new AI-enabled capabilities in its latest release of Agility, its software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry AI platform for public relations. The new release offers Agility subscribers more earned media coverage for their brands, greater ease-of-use, and increased efficiency.

"Testing has confirmed our exciting new release offers Agility subscribers important increases in news release open rates as well as 57% time savings," said Martin Lyster, CEO of Innodata subsidiary Agility PR Solutions. "This translates into improved ROI."

Features include innovative, AI-enabled workflows for content creation, contact targeting, and content distribution. Additional release highlights include:

Seamless and consistent integration among media targeting, media monitoring, and media analytics modules

Geo-location targeting

Enriched media profiles

AI-enabled tools to keep targeting lists updated

Deeper list building integration between private contacts and media searches

AI-powered news release assistant to drive improved open rates and visibility

Learn more at www.agilitypr.com. For a demo of the latest Agility, contact sales@agilitypr.com.

About Innodata

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) is a leading data engineering company. Prestigious companies across the globe turn to Innodata for help with their biggest data challenges. By combining advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence (ML/AI) technologies, a global workforce of over 3,000 subject matter experts, and a high-security infrastructure, we're helping usher in the promise of digital data and ubiquitous AI. Visit www.innodata.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Words such as "project," "believe," "expect," "can," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "anticipate," "indicate," "forecast," "predict," "likely," "goals," "estimate," "plan," "potential," or the negatives thereof and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.