CBL Properties Announces Promotions

“As we prepare to emerge from bankruptcy on November 1, we are taking steps to best position the CBL organization to capitalize on the new opportunities this restructure will provide,” commented Stephen D. Lebovitz, chief executive officer of CBL Properties. “We are pleased to announce these promotions which recognize the significant depth and breadth of leadership within the CBL organization. These individuals have made important contributions to the company and have established themselves as leaders within the organization, the industry, and the community.”

CBL Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) today announced a number of promotions including two promotions to Executive Vice President and six to Senior Vice President as well as eight new Vice Presidents.

Andrew Cobb was promoted to Executive Vice President – Accounting after serving as Senior Vice President and Director – Accounting since February 2015. Cobb joined the organization in June 2002 as Vice President. Prior to joining CBL, he was with Arthur Anderson LLP. He also serves as a member of the Company's Benefits Committee, which oversees the administration of CBL’s 401(k) plan.

Howard Grody was promoted to Executive Vice President – Leasing after serving as Senior Vice President – Leasing, a position he has held since 2008. Grody joined CBL in 1991 as a leasing manager and was promoted to Vice President – Mall Leasing in 2000. Prior to joining CBL, he worked with Sizeler Real Estate Properties.

Rusty Carlton was promoted to Senior Vice President – Accounting after serving as Vice President since February 2016. Carlton joined CBL in 2008 as a property accountant focused on JV projects. In 2019 he was promoted to director and in 2015 assumed the role of head of the Portfolio Accounting Services Group. Prior to joining CBL, he was a senior accountant with Neal, Scouten & McConnell, P.C.

Maggie Carrington was promoted to Senior Vice President – People & Culture after serving as Vice President since 2009. Carrington Joined CBL in 1999 and since has been responsible for managing the Company’s employee programs including development and training, education, and other key human resource initiatives. She co-chairs CBL Community and specializes in creating a progressive and enriching work environment.

Jeff Gregerson was promoted to Senior Vice President – Specialty Leasing after serving as Vice President since 2002. Gregerson joined CBL in 1994 to develop its Specialty Leasing Department after starting his career on the retail side of the business. He has served on the ICSC Specialty Leasing Conference Committee for several years and has been a speaker at numerous ICSC functions.