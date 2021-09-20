checkAd

Signature Bank Named Number One in Three Categories of New York Law Journal’s 12th Annual “Best of” Survey

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today it ranked #1 in three categories of the New York Law Journal’sBest of” 12th annual survey of the New York legal community. The categories include Business Bank, Private Bank and Business Escrow Services. The 2021 New York Law Journal ranking marks the 12th consecutive year in which Signature Bank earned a top three position in one or more of these same categories.

The rankings, which are revealed in the September 20th, 2021 edition of the New York-area’s leading legal trade publication, reflect the opinions of thousands of attorneys and other legal professionals who were eligible to cast votes in 75+ legal-related categories. The voting process is purely democratic, and the results represent the candid viewpoints of New York Law Journal readers and members of the New York legal community.

Additionally, based on the Bank’s 2021 placement on the list, it also earned inclusion in New York Law Journal’s "Best of” Hall of Fame, for the fourth consecutive year. The Hall of Fame is awarded to entities that placed in "Best of" for at least three of the past four years thus repeatedly receiving the highest ratings from New York Law Journal readers and the New York legal community.

Since 2010 when the New York Law Journal began surveying its readers for its “Best of” listing, Signature Bank has consistently secured the top spot or ranked in the top three in the Business Bank, Private Bank and Business Escrow Services categories. Throughout the past 12 years, the Bank ranked #1 in the Best Business Bank category seven times and also placed in the top three in five other years. It is also the 11th consecutive year where Signature Bank ranked in the top three of the Private Bank category (number one for five consecutive years), and the 10th straight year it placed in the top three in the Business Escrow Services category (including ranking number one for the past five straight years and seven times in total).

Wertpapier


