checkAd

The Crush is On! Khloé Kardashian To Host First Ever Candy Crush All Stars U.S. Tournament, Launching September 23

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 16:00  |  44   |   |   

Today, King, a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, announced Candy Crush All Stars U.S., a brand new tournament in Candy Crush Saga hosted by Khloé Kardashian that will see players across the U.S. compete against one another to be crowned the ultimate Candy Crush All Star. The first-of-its-kind in-game competition kicks off on September 23 and will be open to any Candy Crush Saga player in the United States.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005238/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Activision Blizzard Inc!
Long
Basispreis 73,64€
Hebel 12,80
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 83,28€
Hebel 12,72
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Khloé Kardashian To Host First Ever Candy Crush All Stars U.S. Tournament, Starting September 23 (Photo: Business Wire)

Khloé Kardashian To Host First Ever Candy Crush All Stars U.S. Tournament, Starting September 23 (Photo: Business Wire)

While Candy Crush Saga is known to be the sweetest game out there, with this tournament it is time to get serious! Anyone who has passed Level 25 in the Candy Crush Saga app can enter, and from the very first swipe, players will be unleashed in a contest against the nation’s Crushers that will bring out competitive spirits like never before. As tournament host, Khloé Kardashian will be showcasing her competitive side and hyping up players from across the country to do the same. A longtime fan of the game, throughout the tournament she will invite celebrity friends to join in on the fun. Watch a video of Kardashian announcing the competition here.

“I love competition, and I’m a fan of the game, so hosting this tournament is super fun for me,” said Kardashian. “Anyone who knows me knows that I think I’m the most competitive in my family, and it’s no different when it comes to Candy Crush. This game has always provided an outlet for me to release my inner competitor. The All-Stars tournament offers the perfect opportunity to take my crushing skills to the next level. I wish the best of luck to everyone playing and look forward to crowning the first-ever Candy Crush All Star! For now, get those fingers warmed up and get practicing!”

Since 2012, Candy Crush Saga has become a global phenomenon, attracting hundreds of millions of players from around the world and maintaining its status as one of the most played mobile games year in and year out. Now, King is inviting players to put their skills to the test and crush the competition across the country in the hopes of being crowned the nation’s No.1 Crusher! The tournament kicks off on September 23 at 8 a.m. EDT. It is free to play and can be accessed by all who have passed Level 25 in the Candy Crush Saga app. The Qualifier Rounds take place from September 23 to October 7, but if you don’t qualify, don’t get sour yet! Players will have a last chance to qualify in two Wild Card Rounds. Once qualified, only the strongest Crushers will progress throughout the Quarter Finals, Semi-Final and the digital Final in November, where Khloé Kardashian will help crown America’s first Candy Crush All Star and award them a years’ supply of gold bars!

Seite 1 von 2
Activision Blizzard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Crush is On! Khloé Kardashian To Host First Ever Candy Crush All Stars U.S. Tournament, Launching September 23 Today, King, a leading interactive entertainment company for the mobile world, announced Candy Crush All Stars U.S., a brand new tournament in Candy Crush Saga hosted by Khloé Kardashian that will see players across the U.S. compete against one …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21Opening Bell: Bitcoin, Weber, Microsoft, Apple, Regeneron, Moderna, American Tower, Crocs
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
14.09.21Activision Blizzard Hires Senior Executives from Disney and Delta
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Gamestop, Netease, Alibaba, Sea Limited, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Snap - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
02.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten