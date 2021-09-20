UBS Launches the First US-listed 2x Leveraged ESG ETN

ETN CUSIP

Underlying Index

Bloomberg Ticker

ESUS ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI USA ESG Focus TR ETN 90278V743 M2USESG

About the MSCI USA ESG Focus Gross Total Return USD Index

The MSCI USA ESG Focus Gross Total Return USD Index (the “Index”) is derived by selecting constituents of the MSCI USA Index (Bloomberg: “M2US Index”; referred to herein as the “Parent Index”), through an optimization process that aims to maximize exposure of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors for a target tracking error budget under certain constraints. The Index is sector-diversified and targets companies with high ESG ratings in each sector. Companies involved in tobacco, controversial weapons, fossil fuel extraction and thermal coal power are not eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Parent Index is a market cap weighted benchmark index that includes large and mid-cap stocks across the U.S. equity markets. The Index was first disseminated publicly on August 11, 2016 and has no live performance history prior to that date.

