UBS Launches Two New ETNs Linked to the IFED Large-Cap US Equity Index TR
UBS Investment Bank today announced the recent listing of two new ETNs linked to the IFED Large-Cap US Equity Index TR, which are specified in the table below.
ETN
ETN Name
ETN CUSIP
Underlying Index
Bloomberg Ticker
IFED
ETRACS IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN
90278V768
IFEDLT
FEDL
ETRACS 2x Leveraged IFED Invest with the Fed TR Index ETN
90278V750
IFEDLT
About the IFED Large-Cap US Equity Index Total Return
The IFED Large-Cap US Equity Index Total Return (the “Index”) is a composite of large-cap U.S. equities that is designed to maximize exposure to those equities best positioned to benefit from the prevailing monetary environment. The Index uses a combination of Federal Reserve Board (the “Federal Reserve”) policy developments and twelve stock specific metrics to select and weight stocks via a transparent and rules-based active strategy. The Index Sponsor has developed empirical research that presents support for the view that, if measured properly, there is a significant and consistent association between the Federal Reserve monetary policy shifts and subsequent return on equities and other securities. The Index was first disseminated publicly on June 8, 2020 and has no live performance history prior to that date.
For more information on the ETNs:
IFED: Prospectus Supplement
FEDL: Prospectus Supplement
About ETRACS
ETRACS ETNs are senior unsecured notes issued by UBS AG, are traded on NYSE Arca, and can be bought and sold through a broker or financial advisor. An investment in ETRACS ETNs is subject to a number of risks, including the risk of loss of some or all of the investor’s principal, and is subject to the creditworthiness of UBS AG. Investors are not guaranteed any coupon or distribution amount under the ETNs. We urge you to read the more detailed explanation of risks described under “Risk Factors” in the applicable prospectus supplement for the ETRACS ETN.
