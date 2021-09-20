BioVaxys ENGAGES life sciENCES Public relations and market communications firm 6 degrees

Vancouver, British Columbia (ots/PRNewswire) - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE:

BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ( "BioVaxys") announced today that it has

engaged life sciences and healthcare communications firm 6 Degrees to handle its

strategic communications planning, public and media relations, and social media

presence. Located in the US biopharmaceutical hub of New York/New

Jersey/Pennsylvania, 6 Degrees has worked with an extensive roster of companies

ranging from emerging publicly traded biotech companies to Fortune 500

pharmaceutical companies.



BioVaxys President & Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Kovan commented, "As

BioVaxys continues to grow and advance its programs, it seemed logical for us to

expand the range and scope of our market communications activities. We believe 6

Degrees has the relationships and expertise to further raise our public

awareness and visibility."









Based in Vancouver, BioVaxys Technology Corp (http://www.biovaxys.com/) . (

http://www.biovaxys.com/ ) is a British Columbia-registered, clinical stage

biotechnology company that is developing viral and oncology vaccine platforms,

as well as immuno-diagnostics. The Company is advancing a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine

based on its haptenized viral protein technology, and is planning a clinical

trial of its haptenized autologous cell vaccine used in combination with

anti-PD1 and anti-PDL-1 checkpoint inhibitors that will initially be developed

for Stage III/Stage IV ovarian cancer. Also in development is CoviDTH®, a

diagnostic for evaluating the presence or absence of a T cell immune response to

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. BioVaxys has two issued US patents

and two patent applications related to its cancer vaccine, and pending patent

applications for its SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) vaccine and diagnostic technologies.

BioVaxys common shares are listed on the CSE under the stock symbol "BIOV" and

trade on the Frankfurt Bourse (FRA: 5LB) and in the US (OTCQB: BVAXF).



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "James Passin"

James Passin, CEO

+1 646 452 7054



Media Contacts BioVaxys Technology Corp.



Gina Cestari, Senior VP

6 Degrees Public Relations

+1 917 797 7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com



Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information



This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and

"forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within

the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation

including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



