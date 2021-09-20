checkAd

India to Host World's Largest Virtual FinTech Fest on 28th-30th Sept

-  Over 25K delegates, from over 3,500 unique companies and over 115 countries, to attend the summit

-  About 300 global speakers from 35 nations to share their perspectives on various facets of fintech

India with over 800 million smartphone & internet users is the most evolved society for fintech adoption in the world today

NEW DELHI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 25,000 delegates, from over 115 countries, will participate at the world's largest virtual fintech summit -- Global FinTech Fest (GFF) on 28th -30th September that will discuss how globally the economies are being re-shaped by fintech adoption.

India is gradually emerging as the world's top fintech hub, with the sector clocking the highest VC funding in the last one year in the APAC region. The current year has seen over 16 unicorns in India where 1 in 4 unicorns were from the fintech domain.

The event is presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and organised by National Payments Council of India (NPCI) and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, will address the valedictory session. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director Monetary and Capital Markets Department, International Monetary Fund; Nikolay Storonsky, Founder & CEO, Revolut; Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Dr Oliver Prill, CEO, Tide; are some other key speakers at the summit.

India with over 800 million smartphone and internet users is the most evolved society for fintech adoption in the world today. Over 3,000 fintech start-ups are thriving in India. The growth is partly driven by the availability of Sandboxes by three major regulators in domains of insurance, capital markets and by the Central Bank.

The second edition of GFF will see the participation of about 300 speakers from 35 countries as compared to 150 speakers last year. The number of delegates is also on the rise at 25K from 3,500 unique companies as compared to 12K people last year. The 3-day virtual event will see over 150 hours of content, and over 130+ sessions, over 100 exhibitors and over 75 organisations, institutions have partnered for the event.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1629837/GFF_2021.jpg  
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1629838/GFF_Logo.jpg

