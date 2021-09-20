checkAd

Aurora Spine Corporation Announces Closing of C$6.5 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that it has closed its previously announced private placement of the Company’s common shares (or common share equivalents) (a “Common Share” and, collectively, the “Common Shares”) and warrants to purchase common shares ("Common Warrants") to institutional investors for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$6,508,139.40 (the "Private Placement"). Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company has issued 11,220,930 Common Shares and Common Warrants to purchase up to 8,415,697 Common Shares at a combined purchase price of C$0.58 per Common Share and associated Common Warrant. Each Common Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.75 per share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the closing date of the Private Placement (the "Closing Date"). All necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, have been received.

The net proceeds of the offering are expected to be used for sales, marketing, research and development and working capital requirements.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners (the "Agent") acted as the exclusive placement agent for the Private Placement in the United States. The Company paid a cash commission to the Agent equal to: (i) C$455,569.76, being 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Private Placement; and (ii) C$341,677.30, being 7.0% of the proceeds received by the Company from the exercise of Common Warrants. In addition, the Company issued to the Agent 561,047 broker warrants, being equal to 5.0% of the number of Common Shares sold under the Private Placement ("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.58 per share at any time prior to the three-year anniversary of the Closing Date.

In the United States, the Common Shares, Common Warrants and the shares issuable upon the exercise of the Common Warrants were offered a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

