CytoDyn Announces Resolution of Federal Litigation with Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group
The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced the resolution of its lawsuit (the “Federal Lawsuit”) brought in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against the activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group” or the “Activist Group”).
In connection with the Federal Lawsuit, the Activist Group issued more than 30 pages of corrective and new disclosures, including the corrective disclosures previously made in connection with the Court’s Stipulated Order. The new disclosures demonstrate that the Activist Group was not forthcoming with shareholders about its conflicts of interest, sources of funding and agenda at the outset. The Company believes there remain numerous open questions about the Activist Group’s disclosures, but the Company has decided it is not worth further litigation on those issues now that it has become fully apparent that the Activist Group has been untruthful.
Specifically with respect to the resolution of the Federal Lawsuit, the Activist Group took the following steps, which were conveyed in its public filings made after the close of the market on Friday, September 17, 2021:
- The Activist Group dissolved its Schedule 13D group and filed an “exit” Schedule 13D. This means that the formal Activist Group has been reduced from 28 members to 7 individuals, now including only Messrs. Rosenbaum and Patterson, their other three purported nominees and two other individuals. The Activist Group’s total CytoDyn share ownership has now been reduced from 7.67% to 0.96%.
- The Activist Group has now made significant new disclosures about their financing sources. These new disclosures demonstrate the following:
- The number and identity of the so-called “Gifting Persons” keeps shifting. The Activist Group maintains its narrative that these individuals and entities decided to “gift” the group with at least hundreds of thousands of dollars. In other words, shareholders are expected to believe that these individuals and entities financially supported the proxy contest without any expectation of a quid pro quo.
- Originally, the Activist Group claimed there were 71 “Gifting Persons”. In its new disclosures, this number is down to 40 individuals and entities but includes three totally new names.
- Moreover, the Activist Group has now created a new category of financial supporters called the "Contributing Persons." This group comprises another 41 individuals and entities. Apparently, these 40 "Contributing Persons" did not “gift” money to the Activist Group, which means they expect something in return, though the Activist Group has not disclosed what the consideration for these contributions is. Among the newly disclosed “Contributing Persons” are entities such as the E Marshall A&B Combined Trust and the J&C Shuler Combined 1969 Trust, about which no further information is provided.
- The Activist Group had to make corrective disclosures regarding its conflicts of interest, none of which had been disclosed in its initial proxy materials. These include the following:
- Contrary to the Activist Group’s protestations in their Zoom calls and on social media, IncellDx indeed submitted a written proposal to be acquired by CYDY for a total amount of up to $350 million (not $150 million as claimed before by the Activist Group).
- The Activist Group admitted that Messrs. Patterson and Beaty collectively own 35.3% of IncellDx along with their families, meaning that they stood to receive approximately $115 million and $8 million, respectively, pursuant to the $350 million proposal.
- Based on the new disclosures, besides Messrs. Patterson and Beaty, it turns out that at least seven other “Gifting Persons” have interests in IncellDx, five of which were signatories of the original Schedule 13D.
- The Activist Group now discloses the various patent proceedings of IncellDx and Dr. Patterson involving the Company’s patents and the U.S. Patent Office’s non-final rejection of IncellDx’s patent application.
- The Activist Group also has now disclosed the lawsuits by Anthony D. Carracciolo and Richard G. Pestell, two former directors and officers of the Company. Until Friday, these two individuals were part of the Schedule 13D group. CytoDyn believes that they were asked to leave the Schedule 13D group because their conflicts of interest became too obvious to ignore. Yet they continue to be “Gifting Persons” who financially back the proxy contest – allegedly without any consideration.
- None of foregoing had been disclosed in the Activist Group’s initial proxy materials.
- In their new proxy disclosures, the Activist Group admitted that votes and proxies for their nominees are at risk.
- As previously announced, CytoDyn informed the Group on July 30, 2021 that its notice of the nomination of five director candidates for the 2021 Annual Meeting was invalid because it failed to comply with the Company’s by-laws.
- In August, the Group sued the Company in a different court, the Delaware Court of Chancery, seeking declaratory judgment that their nomination notice was valid. This case remains pending and the judge has scheduled a hearing for October 6, 2021. Unless the judge disagrees with CytoDyn, the Group’s director nominations will be disregarded, and no proxies or votes in favor of its nominees will be recognized or tabulated at the 2021 Annual Meeting.
To reiterate, CytoDyn urges shareholders to ignore any further emails or mailings from the Activist Group. Shareholders do not need to take any action at this time. Shareholders will be receiving the Company’s definitive proxy materials once they have been reviewed by the SEC. To the extent shareholders have voted on the Group’s proxy card, they can vote on the Company’s proxy card once it becomes available to revoke their vote on the Activist Group’s card. Only the latest-dated proxy card counts.
