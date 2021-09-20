CytoDyn Announces Resolution of Federal Litigation with Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced the resolution of its lawsuit (the “Federal Lawsuit”) brought in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against the activist group led by Paul Rosenbaum and Bruce Patterson (the “Rosenbaum/Patterson Group” or the “Activist Group”).

In connection with the Federal Lawsuit, the Activist Group issued more than 30 pages of corrective and new disclosures, including the corrective disclosures previously made in connection with the Court’s Stipulated Order. The new disclosures demonstrate that the Activist Group was not forthcoming with shareholders about its conflicts of interest, sources of funding and agenda at the outset. The Company believes there remain numerous open questions about the Activist Group’s disclosures, but the Company has decided it is not worth further litigation on those issues now that it has become fully apparent that the Activist Group has been untruthful.