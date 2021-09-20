checkAd

UV Coatings to Emerge as the Top Choice in Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market with Sales Forecast to Rise at 8.1% CAGR through 2031 Future Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 16:32  |  30   |   |   

A recent study conducted by FMI offers detailed insights into current market trends and opportunities facilitating the growth in the soft touch polyurethane coatings market. The report uncovers opportunities across key market segments in terms of base type, product type, and end use industry

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest analysis by FMI, the global soft touch polyurethane coatings market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. On account of the surging demand for environmentally safe and wear resistant coatings, the sales of soft touch polyurethane (PU) coatings is estimated to top 313 KT, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 3.5% in 2021.

FMI_Logo

Increasing sales of mobile and laptop is one of the chief drivers, facilitating the market growth. According to the study report by the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), the number of smartphone users in India is estimated to total nearly 829 million by 2022. This rise in smartphone users will create high demand for phone cases and covers, thereby, providing remunerating sales opportunities for market player in the coming years.

Growing number of consumers and manufacturers are shifting towards the use of soft touch PU coatings due to their excellent features, which include temperature, fungi, abrasion, and chemical resistance. Several automotive manufacturers are extensively using this PU coating for offering comfortable and aesthetic interiors. Driven by this, the market sales is anticipated to total US$ 6.4 Bn by the end of 2021.

Favored by the implementation of stringent environment regulations, restricting the use of conventional coatings due to their high volatile organic compounds emissions, the UV soft touch polyurethane coating segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 8.1% during the assessment period.

"Increasing adoption of ultraviolet (UV) curable polyurethane dispersions and rising preference for water based formulations across various industries are expected to drive the sales of soft touch polyurethane coatings," says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1439

Key Takeaways from Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market Study

  • Favored by rising government emphasis on limiting the volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, the market in China is expected to project a rapid growth.
  • Germany is estimated to emerge as a highly remunerative market in Europe, owing to increasing sales of automotive vehicles in the country.
  • The U.S. is projected to hold a dominant share in the North America market, driven by the high demand for water based polyurethane coatings.
  • India is forecast to contribute a significant share in the Asia Pacific through 2031, on the back increasing number of smartphones users.
  • Based on end use, transport and automotive segment is predicted to account more than 37% of the overall market share by 2031.

Key Drivers

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UV Coatings to Emerge as the Top Choice in Soft Touch Polyurethane Coatings Market with Sales Forecast to Rise at 8.1% CAGR through 2031 Future Market Insights A recent study conducted by FMI offers detailed insights into current market trends and opportunities facilitating the growth in the soft touch polyurethane coatings market. The report uncovers opportunities across key market segments in terms of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
17th CISMEF Successfully Held with Focus on Sharing Opportunities and Benefits for SMEs worldwide
Experts Call on World Leaders to Commit to a Global Plan of Attack on COVID at Summit
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Surgical Clips Market Size Worth $2.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 26.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Minesto launches Dragon Class power plants for commercial scale-up
Leadec acquires UK service specialist "Partners in Hygiene"
Canadian skincare brand, Indeed Labs, is stepping into Scandinavia
Qynapse Unveils Strategic Rebrand To Support Accelerated Growth And New Corporate Vision
Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Chipset Market Size Worth $43.18 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
U.A.E. Color Cosmetics Market to Surpass $769.7 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...