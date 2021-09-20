Hivestack, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Partnership Brings Programmatic Buyers Additional Scale Across the U.S.

New York and Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=329

Hivestack , the leading

global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced a

partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor



Americas (CCOA), the U.S. based business of Clear Channel Outdoor

Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) one of the world's largest outdoor advertising

companies. Through this new partnership, CCOA will offer advertisers a way to

buy DOOH inventory programmatically through the Hivestack SSP, in addition to

direct, across CCOA's nationwide digital footprint in the U.S. The partnership

allows CCOA to operate PMP buys via the Hivestack SSP and Open Exchange through

the Hivestack Ad Exchange.



This partnership comes as marketers continue leaning further into data-led media

solutions, including programmatic DOOH, to understand and plan against emerging

audience travel patterns and as consumers plan for fall and holiday road and air

travels.







Hivestack Founder and CEO, Andreas Soupliotis commented: "This new alliancerepresents a landmark change for programmatic DOOH delivery, enablingadvertisers to target audiences at unprecedented scale through the HivestackSSP. CCOA has an exciting vision for programmatic DOOH and Hivestack is thrilledto be embarking on this journey with them."The partnership enables programmatic buying of CCOA's unmatched array of premiummedia across the U.S. This includes CCOA's digital billboards and posters,spectaculars, airport media, bus shelters, and commuter rail stations, reachingover 100 million people monthly. Moreover, this enables digital marketers toeasily discover, buy and measure CCOA's media directly alongside otherprogrammatic channels like digital and mobile.The partnership will enable CCOA to generate a new stream of programmaticrevenue from DOOH buyers that use the Hivestack DSP as well as revenue frombuyers that use omni-channel DSPs, integrated with the Hivestack SSP."We're thrilled to partner with Hivestack and offer even more programmaticsolutions to our clients at scale," said Wade Rifkin, SVP, Programmatic, CCOA."As programmatic DOOH adoption grows across the U.S. and internationally, we'reexcited to work with Hivestack, one of the industry leaders in OOH ad tech, andoffer clients a way to drive added reach + impact as a part of their omnichannelplans."Hivestack currently activates against 343B monthly impressions globally,enabling marketers to bring their brand to life with the precision of