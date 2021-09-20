Hivestack, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Partnership Brings Programmatic Buyers Additional Scale Across the U.S.
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 20.09.2021, 16:40 | 25 | 0 |
New York and Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=329
3913-1&h=3051545592&u=http%3A%2F%2Fhivestack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the leading
global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced a
partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3293
913-1&h=4000522408&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clearchanneloutdoor.com%2F&a=Clear+Channel
+Outdoor) Americas (CCOA), the U.S. based business of Clear Channel Outdoor
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) one of the world's largest outdoor advertising
companies. Through this new partnership, CCOA will offer advertisers a way to
buy DOOH inventory programmatically through the Hivestack SSP, in addition to
direct, across CCOA's nationwide digital footprint in the U.S. The partnership
allows CCOA to operate PMP buys via the Hivestack SSP and Open Exchange through
the Hivestack Ad Exchange.
This partnership comes as marketers continue leaning further into data-led media
solutions, including programmatic DOOH, to understand and plan against emerging
audience travel patterns and as consumers plan for fall and holiday road and air
travels.
3913-1&h=3051545592&u=http%3A%2F%2Fhivestack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the leading
global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced a
partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3293
913-1&h=4000522408&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clearchanneloutdoor.com%2F&a=Clear+Channel
+Outdoor) Americas (CCOA), the U.S. based business of Clear Channel Outdoor
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) one of the world's largest outdoor advertising
companies. Through this new partnership, CCOA will offer advertisers a way to
buy DOOH inventory programmatically through the Hivestack SSP, in addition to
direct, across CCOA's nationwide digital footprint in the U.S. The partnership
allows CCOA to operate PMP buys via the Hivestack SSP and Open Exchange through
the Hivestack Ad Exchange.
This partnership comes as marketers continue leaning further into data-led media
solutions, including programmatic DOOH, to understand and plan against emerging
audience travel patterns and as consumers plan for fall and holiday road and air
travels.
Hivestack Founder and CEO, Andreas Soupliotis commented: "This new alliance
represents a landmark change for programmatic DOOH delivery, enabling
advertisers to target audiences at unprecedented scale through the Hivestack
SSP. CCOA has an exciting vision for programmatic DOOH and Hivestack is thrilled
to be embarking on this journey with them."
The partnership enables programmatic buying of CCOA's unmatched array of premium
media across the U.S. This includes CCOA's digital billboards and posters,
spectaculars, airport media, bus shelters, and commuter rail stations, reaching
over 100 million people monthly. Moreover, this enables digital marketers to
easily discover, buy and measure CCOA's media directly alongside other
programmatic channels like digital and mobile.
The partnership will enable CCOA to generate a new stream of programmatic
revenue from DOOH buyers that use the Hivestack DSP as well as revenue from
buyers that use omni-channel DSPs, integrated with the Hivestack SSP.
"We're thrilled to partner with Hivestack and offer even more programmatic
solutions to our clients at scale," said Wade Rifkin, SVP, Programmatic, CCOA.
"As programmatic DOOH adoption grows across the U.S. and internationally, we're
excited to work with Hivestack, one of the industry leaders in OOH ad tech, and
offer clients a way to drive added reach + impact as a part of their omnichannel
plans."
Hivestack currently activates against 343B monthly impressions globally,
enabling marketers to bring their brand to life with the precision of
represents a landmark change for programmatic DOOH delivery, enabling
advertisers to target audiences at unprecedented scale through the Hivestack
SSP. CCOA has an exciting vision for programmatic DOOH and Hivestack is thrilled
to be embarking on this journey with them."
The partnership enables programmatic buying of CCOA's unmatched array of premium
media across the U.S. This includes CCOA's digital billboards and posters,
spectaculars, airport media, bus shelters, and commuter rail stations, reaching
over 100 million people monthly. Moreover, this enables digital marketers to
easily discover, buy and measure CCOA's media directly alongside other
programmatic channels like digital and mobile.
The partnership will enable CCOA to generate a new stream of programmatic
revenue from DOOH buyers that use the Hivestack DSP as well as revenue from
buyers that use omni-channel DSPs, integrated with the Hivestack SSP.
"We're thrilled to partner with Hivestack and offer even more programmatic
solutions to our clients at scale," said Wade Rifkin, SVP, Programmatic, CCOA.
"As programmatic DOOH adoption grows across the U.S. and internationally, we're
excited to work with Hivestack, one of the industry leaders in OOH ad tech, and
offer clients a way to drive added reach + impact as a part of their omnichannel
plans."
Hivestack currently activates against 343B monthly impressions globally,
enabling marketers to bring their brand to life with the precision of
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0