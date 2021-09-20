checkAd

Hivestack, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Partnership Brings Programmatic Buyers Additional Scale Across the U.S.

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
20.09.2021, 16:40  |  25   |   |   

New York and Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=329
3913-1&h=3051545592&u=http%3A%2F%2Fhivestack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the leading
global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced a
partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3293
913-1&h=4000522408&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.clearchanneloutdoor.com%2F&a=Clear+Channel
+Outdoor) Americas (CCOA), the U.S. based business of Clear Channel Outdoor
Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) one of the world's largest outdoor advertising
companies. Through this new partnership, CCOA will offer advertisers a way to
buy DOOH inventory programmatically through the Hivestack SSP, in addition to
direct, across CCOA's nationwide digital footprint in the U.S. The partnership
allows CCOA to operate PMP buys via the Hivestack SSP and Open Exchange through
the Hivestack Ad Exchange.

This partnership comes as marketers continue leaning further into data-led media
solutions, including programmatic DOOH, to understand and plan against emerging
audience travel patterns and as consumers plan for fall and holiday road and air
travels.

Hivestack Founder and CEO, Andreas Soupliotis commented: "This new alliance
represents a landmark change for programmatic DOOH delivery, enabling
advertisers to target audiences at unprecedented scale through the Hivestack
SSP. CCOA has an exciting vision for programmatic DOOH and Hivestack is thrilled
to be embarking on this journey with them."

The partnership enables programmatic buying of CCOA's unmatched array of premium
media across the U.S. This includes CCOA's digital billboards and posters,
spectaculars, airport media, bus shelters, and commuter rail stations, reaching
over 100 million people monthly. Moreover, this enables digital marketers to
easily discover, buy and measure CCOA's media directly alongside other
programmatic channels like digital and mobile.

The partnership will enable CCOA to generate a new stream of programmatic
revenue from DOOH buyers that use the Hivestack DSP as well as revenue from
buyers that use omni-channel DSPs, integrated with the Hivestack SSP.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hivestack and offer even more programmatic
solutions to our clients at scale," said Wade Rifkin, SVP, Programmatic, CCOA.
"As programmatic DOOH adoption grows across the U.S. and internationally, we're
excited to work with Hivestack, one of the industry leaders in OOH ad tech, and
offer clients a way to drive added reach + impact as a part of their omnichannel
plans."

Hivestack currently activates against 343B monthly impressions globally,
enabling marketers to bring their brand to life with the precision of
Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hivestack, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Partnership Brings Programmatic Buyers Additional Scale Across the U.S. https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=329 3913-1&h=3051545592&u=http%3A%2F%2Fhivestack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the leading global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced a partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Christa Catharina Müller wird neue Chefredakteurin der absatzwirtschaft (FOTO)
Ørsted und die REWE Group vereinbaren Grünstromlieferung aus dem Offshore-Windpark ...
Erzeugerpreise August 2021: +12,0 % gegenüber August 2020
50 % der landwirtschaftlichen Betriebe hatten 2020 zusätzliche Einkommensquellen
Deutschland versagt im Kampf gegen Geldwäscher: Trotz stark steigender Verdachtsmeldungen der FIU sind polizeilich erfasste ...
CONVERGENCE MONITOR 2021: Podcast-Nutzung steigt erneut stark an / Online-Banking wird beliebter / Hype um Online-Shopping ...
Ørsted und die REWE Group vereinbaren Grünstromlieferung aus dem Offshore-Windpark ...
Gastgewerbeumsatz im Juli 2021 um 20,8 % gegenüber Vormonat gestiegen / Gastgewerbeumsatz 23,5 ...
Dataport stellt Open-Source-Arbeitsplatz Phoenix in vollem Umfang bereit
Experten erwarten steigende Zahl der Restrukturierungsfälle - Preise für Rohstoffe und ...
Titel
upperfuture day 2021
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Expertentipp: Zur optimalen Risikolebensversicherung in nur vier Schritten
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Hinweise zum Umgang mit Geimpften und Genesenen im Betrieb
Eleva erreicht industriellen Produktionsmaßstab und bereitet sich auf die klinische ...
DGQ: Relaunch zentraler Lehrgänge zum Qualitätsmanagement - Enge Orientierung an aktuellen ...
Michael Krupp folgt Jürgen Eckert als Vorstandsvorsitzender der Degussa Bank
CGTN: Chinas Sportbegeisterung geht mit der Eröffnung der "Mini-Olympiade" weiter
Proman begrüßt den Vorstoß Großbritanniens, die Schifffahrt bis 2050 ...
Titel
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
upperfuture day 2021
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Grünes Licht für ILA Berlin 2022 (FOTO)
VDA-Präsidentin Hildegard Müller: "Demonstration ja, Diskurs ja, aber Gewalt gegen Sachen und Nötigung, das ist nicht der ...
Sexuelle Belästigung und Geheimnisverrat: Skandal um Maskenbeschaffung bringt EY in Bedrängnis
Mario Stefek - als Arbeitgeber attraktiv werden und die richtigen Mitarbeiter anziehen
DVAG Bank erzielt erneut Bestnote im Karriere-Rating mit stärkster Positionierung
Bit2Me sammelt in nur 59 Sekunden 5 Millionen Euro in der ersten Phase seines ICOs
Expertentipp: Zur optimalen Risikolebensversicherung in nur vier Schritten
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:28 UhrNanfang Medienbericht: China treibt die Hauptpläne zur Ankurbelung der Wirtschaft in Hongkong und Macao voran
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
17:27 UhrANOTHER FIN-FSA RELEASE IN THE MATTER AGAINST DR DANKO KONCAR
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17:25 UhrWRAP Appoints UK Government Adviser and Law Enforcement Veteran as Vice President of International Customer Relations
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
17:24 UhrShanghai Electric auf Platz 51 der ENR-Liste der 250 besten internationalen Auftragnehmer 2021
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
17:23 UhrDGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG english
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:23 UhrDGAP-DD: HUGO BOSS AG deutsch
EQS Group AG | Directors Dealings
17:22 UhrUSA heben Corona-Reisestopp für Geimpfte auf
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:21 UhrCOPT Executes 206,000 SF Lease with U.S. Government Behind Fence at Redstone Gateway
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17:20 UhrDax – 15.000 statt 20.000 – wie tief geht es?
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
17:20 UhrÖlpreise geben nach
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte