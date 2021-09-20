Poda to Attend 2021 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the
"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to announce that its
CEO, Mr. Ryan Selby, and Mr. Nicholas Kadysh, member of Poda's Strategic
Advisory Board, will be attending the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum ("GTNF")
to be held in London, England, from September 21-23, 2021. The GTNF is the
world's leading annual forum discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine
industries. It was founded on the principle that through the dynamic dialogue
and expanding perspectives the forum promotes, we can genuinely shape the future
together.
Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "Attending the GTNF is an exciting opportunity
for Poda to interact with some of the largest names in the global tobacco and
nicotine industry. I am thrilled to be representing Poda at this year's Global
Tobacco and Nicotine Forum."
The Company is also pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial
Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been
engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Poda and to broaden the
Company's reach within the investment community.
Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies
of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in providing the Services.
Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 1 year, starting
on September 15th, 2021 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed
automatically for successive three (3) month periods thereafter, unless
terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid
a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.
On Behalf of the Board,
Ryan Selby
CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board
Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.
Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)
investors@podalifestyle.com
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3295477-1&h=2342363338&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po
dalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com
ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE
Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of
heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the
risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a
patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which
are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the
Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices
