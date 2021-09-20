Poda to Attend 2021 Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the

"Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF)is pleased to announce that its

CEO, Mr. Ryan Selby, and Mr. Nicholas Kadysh, member of Poda's Strategic

Advisory Board, will be attending the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum ("GTNF")

to be held in London, England, from September 21-23, 2021. The GTNF is the

world's leading annual forum discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine

industries. It was founded on the principle that through the dynamic dialogue

and expanding perspectives the forum promotes, we can genuinely shape the future

together.



Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO, commented, "Attending the GTNF is an exciting opportunity

for Poda to interact with some of the largest names in the global tobacco and

nicotine industry. I am thrilled to be representing Poda at this year's Global

Tobacco and Nicotine Forum."







Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been

engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for Poda and to broaden the

Company's reach within the investment community.



Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies

of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") in providing the Services.



Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 1 year, starting

on September 15th, 2021 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed

automatically for successive three (3) month periods thereafter, unless

terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid

a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.



On Behalf of the Board,

Ryan Selby

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board



Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.

Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

investors@podalifestyle.com

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3295477-1&h=2342363338&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.po

dalifestyle.com%2F&a=www.podalifestyle.com



ABOUT PODA LIFESTYLE



Poda Lifestyle is actively engaged in the global commercialization of

heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the

risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a

patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which

are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the

Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



