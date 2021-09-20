checkAd

IQAI Software Chosen for Quantitative Accuracy and Automation

Sales of Renewal Licenses for Established Clients and a New Installation of IB Clinic at the Eastern Alabama Medical Center

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Q-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies that prolong survival and improve the quality of life in brain tumor and other patients, today announced the sale of multiple licenses of its Imaging Biometrics (IB) software for the automated generation of quantitative perfusion maps. The sales consist of renewal licenses for established clients and a new installation of IB Clinic at the Eastern Alabama Medical Center (EAMC).

IB Clinic - Container edition is a fully automated processing pipeline for all IB Software modules, including IB Neuro, IB Delta T1 maps, IB DCE, and IB Diffusion. Ever since it has been made available, the clinical adoption of the container edition has grown steadily with hospitals and imaging centers of all sizes. Of value to clinicians is the automated generation of IB's quantitative output maps and, specifically, IB Neuro's quantitative relative cerebral blood volume (rCBV) maps, a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) method for evaluating brain tumors. The automated workflow frees up valuable resources, such as neuro radiologists and MR Technologists, while simultaneously providing unique information shown useful in the diagnosis and treatment optimization of brain tumor patients.

"While the pandemic negatively impacted sales earlier this year, we are grateful for the rapid return of sales activity, as well as trial evaluations of our software," said Michael Schmainda, CEO of IB. "We've had renewals from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, and Rhode Island Hospital-Brown University, as well as an uptick in sales from our channel partners. We expect more renewals and new customers during the final quarter of 2021 and throughout next year."

The quantitative capabilities of IB software allow for a standardized imaging protocol across sites and platforms: a patient scanned at one site on a given MR scanner platform can have a follow-up scan performed on a different MR scanner and the data, if processed with IB Neuro, will be directly comparable for accurate longitudinal assessment. Quantitatively assessing how a tumor is changing over time is critical for both clinicians and their patients.

