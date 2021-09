GN Store Nord Says Ramp-Up of New Video Solutions Slower Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 20.09.2021, 16:43 | 11 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 16:43 | (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord says due to the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia the ramp-up of the two new video solutions, Jabra Panacast 50 and Jabra Panacast 20, has been slower than expected.Says certain components remain in global shortage impacting … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord says due to the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia the ramp-up of the two new video solutions, Jabra Panacast 50 and Jabra Panacast 20, has been slower than expected.Says certain components remain in global shortage impacting … (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord says due to the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia the ramp-up of the two new video solutions, Jabra Panacast 50 and Jabra Panacast 20, has been slower than expected.

Says certain components remain in global shortage impacting many different industries and the situation is increasingly challenging, both in Audio and Hearing units

Says Audio organic growth of 5% forecast for the second half will be skewed more toward Q4



