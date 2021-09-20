Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

GN Store Nord Says Ramp-Up of New Video Solutions Slower Than Expected (PLX AI) – GN Store Nord says due to the COVID-19 situation in Malaysia the ramp-up of the two new video solutions, Jabra Panacast 50 and Jabra Panacast 20, has been slower than expected.Says certain components remain in global shortage impacting …



