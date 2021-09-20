Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as Chief Credit Officer

Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) today announces that Mary Leonard-Wilson, SVP, senior credit officer has been promoted to Exchange Bank’s Executive Committee as SVP, chief credit officer, reporting directly to Troy Sanderson, president and CEO. Mary has over 20 years of community banking and executive experience, and has been fulfilling this role on an interim basis since May of this year.

Mary Leonard-Wilson, Exchange Bank Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Mary and I have been peers in community banking in Northern California for many, many years,” said Troy Sanderson, president and chief executive officer. “Her reputation was beyond reproach back then, and that reputation has only been surpassed by my actual experience working with her here at Exchange Bank. We are very lucky to have her in this role and on our team.”

Before joining Exchange Bank, Ms. Leonard-Wilson served in lending and credit capacities with several independent community banks in the San Francisco Bay Area. Before that, she held a wide range of positions managing teams of lenders in New York, Chicago and New Jersey, with a focus on commercial loan origination and loan portfolio management. She also participated in due diligence and integration teams for a number of bank mergers.

In 1994, Ms. Leonard-Wilson relocated to Napa Valley where she joined National Bank of the Redwoods (NBR) as head of Commercial Lending, assuming additional responsibilities as senior loan officer and chief credit officer until the bank’s merger with Westamerica Bank in 2005. In 2006, Ms. Leonard-Wilson co-founded Presidio Bank with the former NBR CEO and served as its chief credit officer, growing the bank to over $900 million in assets and over $700 million in loans before merging with Heritage Bank of Commerce in October 2019.

Ms. Leonard-Wilson holds a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in English. She has lived in Calistoga since 1994 and has been active in the community, serving in leadership and board capacities for several community and non-profit organizations, including the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce and Western Bankers Association’s Lenders Conference Task Force.

About Exchange Bank

Headquartered in Sonoma County and founded in 1890, Exchange Bank is a premier community bank with assets of $3.5 billion. Exchange Bank provides a wide range of personal, commercial and trust and investment services with 18 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and trust and investment offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley. The Bank’s legacy of financial leadership and community support is grounded in its core values of Commitment, Respect, Integrity and Teamwork.

Exchange Bank is a 16-time winner of the North Bay Business Journal’s (NBBJ) Best Places to Work survey, a recipient of the 2020 North Bay Community Philanthropy Award and the 2020 Healthiest Companies in the North Bay Award. The Press Democrat Best of Sonoma County Reader’s Choice 2021 named Exchange Bank Best Bank and the NorthBay biz magazine named Exchange Bank the 2020 Best Consumer Bank and Best Business Bank. The Sonoma Valley People’s Choice awards named Exchange Bank the Best Local Bank 2021 and the North Bay Bohemian’s Best of 2020 Readers Poll named Exchange Bank the Best Business Bank and Best Consumer Bank. Exchange Bank can also be found in the NBBJ’s Book of Lists as a leading lender and wealth management advisor—retaining the #1 position in SBA 7(a) lending in Sonoma County for 2020. www.exchangebank.com.

Member FDIC — Equal Housing Lender — Equal Opportunity Employer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005207/en/