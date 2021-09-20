Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Announces Federal Court Dismisses Litigation Brought by Company
A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders” or the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today announced that Judge Maryellen Noreika has approved a joint stipulation to dismiss CYDY’s lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The litigation, which related to disclosures by the Nominating Stockholders, was an attempt by CYDY to prevent stockholders from having the opportunity to vote for the Nominating Stockholders’ director candidates.
The Nominating Stockholders said, “While we believe that we would have prevailed in this litigation, as the disclosures were not necessary, we are pleased to provide CYDY stockholders with additional information and resolve this matter. By ending this meritless litigation, we stop the waste of valuable corporate resources at a time when CYDY’s finances are dwindling due to years of poor performance as a result of inept management. Stockholders can now focus their attention on the future of their company by voting for directors who will act in their best interest by earning FDA approval for Leronlimab, which will improve thousands of lives and generate significant long-term value.”
To ensure that voting rights of all CYDY stockholders can be expressed, the litigation brought by the Nominating Stockholders in the Delaware Court of Chancery remains pending. That litigation seeks to enforce the rights of CYDY stockholders and to allow them to vote for the Group’s nominees after the current CYDY Board issued several communications falsely stating that stockholders cannot do so.
The Nominating Stockholders and their slate of director nominees for the CYDY Board remain fully committed to the proxy contest and the election of the highly qualified nominees. In the coming weeks, the Nominating Stockholders and their team will continue to aggressively make the case for the election of their director nominees and for the positive impact they will have on CYDY’s future.
Stockholders can help enable CYDY to achieve its incredible potential by voting the WHITE proxy card today to elect the Nominating Stockholders’ five independent director nominees. To view the Nominating Stockholders’ proxy statement and other information about the nominees and the Group’s platform, please visit www.advancingll.com.
