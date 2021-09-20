Group of CytoDyn Stockholders Announces Federal Court Dismisses Litigation Brought by Company

A group of long-time stockholders (the “Nominating Stockholders” or the “Group”) of CytoDyn Inc. (“CYDY or the “Company”) (OTC: CYDY) that has nominated five highly experienced director candidates to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors today announced that Judge Maryellen Noreika has approved a joint stipulation to dismiss CYDY’s lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. The litigation, which related to disclosures by the Nominating Stockholders, was an attempt by CYDY to prevent stockholders from having the opportunity to vote for the Nominating Stockholders’ director candidates.

The Nominating Stockholders said, “While we believe that we would have prevailed in this litigation, as the disclosures were not necessary, we are pleased to provide CYDY stockholders with additional information and resolve this matter. By ending this meritless litigation, we stop the waste of valuable corporate resources at a time when CYDY’s finances are dwindling due to years of poor performance as a result of inept management. Stockholders can now focus their attention on the future of their company by voting for directors who will act in their best interest by earning FDA approval for Leronlimab, which will improve thousands of lives and generate significant long-term value.”