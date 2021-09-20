checkAd

Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Rosenblatt Securities Annual Global Exchange Leader Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 17:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent and multi-asset trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced that Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Rosenblatt Securities 14th Annual Global Exchange Leader Conference.

This virtual event will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 and the fireside chat will start at 9:30 am ET. More details available at http://ir.virtu.com.

The Global Exchange Leader Conference gathers senior executives from exchange groups, asset managers, market makers, proprietary-trading firms, broker-dealers and regulatory bodies for a day of spirited debate and lively discussion of the industry’s most-important topics. 

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading global financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor & Media Relations
Andrew Smith
investor_relations@virtu.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Rosenblatt Securities Annual Global Exchange Leader Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent and multi-asset trading solutions to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...