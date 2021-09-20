Virtu Financial CEO Douglas A. Cifu to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Rosenblatt Securities Annual Global Exchange Leader Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021

This virtual event will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 and the fireside chat will start at 9:30 am ET. More details available at http://ir.virtu.com .

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent and multi-asset trading solutions to its clients and liquidity to the global markets, today announced that Virtu CEO, Douglas A. Cifu, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Rosenblatt Securities 14th Annual Global Exchange Leader Conference.

The Global Exchange Leader Conference gathers senior executives from exchange groups, asset managers, market makers, proprietary-trading firms, broker-dealers and regulatory bodies for a day of spirited debate and lively discussion of the industry’s most-important topics.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading global financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and a myriad of other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre-, intra- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

