Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ)

As a precautionary measure due to the covid-19 pandemic and in consideration of our shareholders and employees, the board of directors of Copperstone has decided that the meeting shall be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies or third parties, and that shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting in advance.

Shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions in writing prior to the meeting. These must be received by Copperstone no later than 4 October 2021 and will be answered no later than 8 October 2021, see further below.

Notice of attendance etc.





Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must be recorded in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 6 October 2021 and give notice of participation by postal voting in accordance with the instructions under the heading Postal voting below so that the postal vote is received by Copperstone no later than 13 October 2021. Please note that the notification of participation in the general meeting can only be made by postal voting.

A person having had their shares nominee registered must, in order to exercise his or her voting right at the general meeting, have the nominee register the shares in own name, so that the relevant shareholder is registered in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 8 October 2021. Such registration may be temporary.

Postal voting





The board of directors of Copperstone has decided that shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting in accordance with the Swedish Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations (Sw. lagen (2020:198 om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor). A special form must be used for the postal voting. The form for postal voting will be available on Copperstone’s website www.copperstone.se. Completed and signed forms for postal voting is to be sent by mail to Copperstone Resources AB (publ), Fasadvägen 32, 981 31 Kiruna (mark the envelope ”Extraordinary General Meeting”). Completed forms must be received by Copperstone no later than 13 October 2021.