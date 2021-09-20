checkAd

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 17:00  |  14   |   |   

The shareholders of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or the “Company”) are hereby summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on 14 October 2021.

As a precautionary measure due to the covid-19 pandemic and in consideration of our shareholders and employees, the board of directors of Copperstone has decided that the meeting shall be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, proxies or third parties, and that shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting in advance.

Shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions in writing prior to the meeting. These must be received by Copperstone no later than 4 October 2021 and will be answered no later than 8 October 2021, see further below.

Notice of attendance etc.

Shareholders who wish to participate in the general meeting must be recorded in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 6 October 2021 and give notice of participation by postal voting in accordance with the instructions under the heading Postal voting below so that the postal vote is received by Copperstone no later than 13 October 2021. Please note that the notification of participation in the general meeting can only be made by postal voting.

A person having had their shares nominee registered must, in order to exercise his or her voting right at the general meeting, have the nominee register the shares in own name, so that the relevant shareholder is registered in the share register held by Euroclear Sweden AB on 8 October 2021. Such registration may be temporary.

Postal voting

The board of directors of Copperstone has decided that shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting in accordance with the Swedish Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations (Sw. lagen (2020:198 om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor). A special form must be used for the postal voting. The form for postal voting will be available on Copperstone’s website www.copperstone.se. Completed and signed forms for postal voting is to be sent by mail to Copperstone Resources AB (publ), Fasadvägen 32, 981 31 Kiruna (mark the envelope ”Extraordinary General Meeting”). Completed forms must be received by Copperstone no later than 13 October 2021.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ) The shareholders of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (“Copperstone” or the “Company”) are hereby summoned to an extraordinary general meeting on 14 October 2021. As a precautionary measure due to the covid-19 pandemic and in consideration of our …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
ESMO late-breaking data show Libtayo (cemiplimab) and chemotherapy first-line treatment combination ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
Genmab and Seagen Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...