Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Senior Managing Director, Market President

Bedminster, NJ, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Diane Conboy, Senior Managing Director, Market President. Operating out of the Bank’s newest private banking location in Red Bank, New Jersey, she will lead a team of commercial private bankers, providing high-touch, personal client service, along with wealth and deposit solutions for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) businesses throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.



With 35 years of financial services experience focused on C&I lending and new business development, Ms. Conboy previously served as Senior Relationship Manager, Middle Market Banking at M&T Bank. She was responsible for new business with large-revenue companies of $20 million to $1 billion, and for maximizing portfolio cross-sell opportunities to drive profitability. Prior to that, as Senior Vice President/Team Leader, Middle Marketing Banking Group at The Provident Bank, she increased profitability by creating new business development opportunities in a diverse client base in Central New Jersey. Ms. Conboy also served as Vice President, OceanFirst Bank; Vice President, Summit Bank; and as Assistant Vice President, Operations Manager, NatWest Home Mortgage Corporation.