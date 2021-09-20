checkAd

Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Senior Managing Director, Market President

Bedminster, NJ, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:  PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce the appointment of Diane Conboy, Senior Managing Director, Market President.  Operating out of the Bank’s newest private banking location in Red Bank, New Jersey, she will lead a team of commercial private bankers, providing high-touch, personal client service, along with wealth and deposit solutions for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) businesses throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties. 

With 35 years of financial services experience focused on C&I lending and new business development, Ms. Conboy previously served as Senior Relationship Manager, Middle Market Banking at M&T Bank.  She was responsible for new business with large-revenue companies of $20 million to $1 billion, and for maximizing portfolio cross-sell opportunities to drive profitability.  Prior to that, as Senior Vice President/Team Leader, Middle Marketing Banking Group at The Provident Bank, she increased profitability by creating new business development opportunities in a diverse client base in Central New Jersey.  Ms. Conboy also served as Vice President, OceanFirst Bank; Vice President, Summit Bank; and as Assistant Vice President, Operations Manager, NatWest Home Mortgage Corporation.  

Ms. Conboy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting from Montclair State University and serves as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Middlesex County College.  

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $5.8 billion and assets under management/administration  (with Peapack Private Wealth Management) of $9.8 billion as of June 30, 2021.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

