ANOTHER FIN-FSA RELEASE IN THE MATTER AGAINST DR DANKO KONCAR

Stock Exchange Release

On 17 September 2021, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has published attached information. Although this is not a company matter, Afarak was requested by Fin-FSA to inform its shareholders accordingly.

Helsinki, September 20, 2021

