ANOTHER FIN-FSA RELEASE IN THE MATTER AGAINST DR DANKO KONCAR

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 17:27  |  12   |   |   

16:30 London, 18:30 Helsinki, 20 September 2021 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

Stock Exchange Release

On 17 September 2021, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has published attached information. Although this is not a company matter, Afarak was requested by Fin-FSA to inform its shareholders accordingly.

Helsinki, September 20, 2021

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment





