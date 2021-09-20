WRAP Appoints UK Government Adviser and Law Enforcement Veteran as Vice President of International Customer Relations

Becky Newman to support Company’s infrastructure to meet growing global demand for WRAP’s BolaWrap and Wrap Reality

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the appointment of Becky Newman as its Vice President of International Customer Relations. Becky will report to Tom Smith, the Company’s CEO and will be responsible for establishing and supporting customers worldwide as WRAP continues to see increased demand for its pre-escalation and apprehension tool, the BolaWrap Remote Restraint technology and Wrap Reality virtual reality training system.

“We are excited to welcome Becky to the team as another full-time executive based in the UK,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President at WRAP. “Becky’s experience in operational command within law enforcement and expertise in the field of less-lethal technologies will be invaluable to WRAP as we continue to expand our footprint amongst the many and varied law enforcement and private security agencies across the globe. Becky will ensure that agencies achieve the most effective implementation of the BolaWrap and Wrap Reality and will support them as they develop skills to utilize our innovative technologies to their fullest.”



Becky served as a Law Enforcement Critical Incident Manager for over six years, and then as a Law Enforcement Advisor for the UK Government Home Office, advising and assisting UK policing in the selection and implementation of novel technologies to address their capability gaps. Her international roles included serving as Secretary General to the European Working Group Non Lethal Weapons.

“I am delighted to be joining such a progressive company at such an exciting time,” said Becky. “There is a tremendous need for a remote restraint mechanism when dealing with non-compliant subjects and lower-level use of force options. I also see major benefits to law enforcement agents from the provision of a truly immersive, adaptable virtual reality training platform in preparing their staff for dealing with day-to-day demands and believe that necessary training is required to utilize our technology.”