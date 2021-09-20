checkAd

WRAP Appoints UK Government Adviser and Law Enforcement Veteran as Vice President of International Customer Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 17:25  |  19   |   |   

Becky Newman to support Company’s infrastructure to meet growing global demand for WRAP’s BolaWrap and Wrap Reality

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, announced the appointment of Becky Newman as its Vice President of International Customer Relations. Becky will report to Tom Smith, the Company’s CEO and will be responsible for establishing and supporting customers worldwide as WRAP continues to see increased demand for its pre-escalation and apprehension tool, the BolaWrap Remote Restraint technology and Wrap Reality virtual reality training system.

“We are excited to welcome Becky to the team as another full-time executive based in the UK,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President at WRAP. “Becky’s experience in operational command within law enforcement and expertise in the field of less-lethal technologies will be invaluable to WRAP as we continue to expand our footprint amongst the many and varied law enforcement and private security agencies across the globe. Becky will ensure that agencies achieve the most effective implementation of the BolaWrap and Wrap Reality and will support them as they develop skills to utilize our innovative technologies to their fullest.”    

Becky served as a Law Enforcement Critical Incident Manager for over six years, and then as a Law Enforcement Advisor for the UK Government Home Office, advising and assisting UK policing in the selection and implementation of novel technologies to address their capability gaps. Her international roles included serving as Secretary General to the European Working Group Non Lethal Weapons.

“I am delighted to be joining such a progressive company at such an exciting time,” said Becky. “There is a tremendous need for a remote restraint mechanism when dealing with non-compliant subjects and lower-level use of force options. I also see major benefits to law enforcement agents from the provision of a truly immersive, adaptable virtual reality training platform in preparing their staff for dealing with day-to-day demands and believe that necessary training is required to utilize our technology.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WRAP Appoints UK Government Adviser and Law Enforcement Veteran as Vice President of International Customer Relations Becky Newman to support Company’s infrastructure to meet growing global demand for WRAP’s BolaWrap and Wrap RealityTEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...