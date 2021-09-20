Syros Presents New Data from Phase 1 Trial of SY-5609 and Details Three-Pronged Combination Strategy to Advance SY-5609 in Solid Tumors and Blood Cancer
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced new data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609, its highly selective and potent oral cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, demonstrating clinical activity at tolerable doses as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The data is being presented today in an oral presentation at the 2021 ESMO Congress.
“I am encouraged by the results from this dose-escalation study,” said Manish R. Sharma, M.D., Associate Director of Clinical Research at START Midwest in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and an investigator in the Phase 1 study of SY-5609. “This trial enrolled heavily pretreated patients with some of the most difficult-to-treat malignancies. Notably, the prolonged stable disease and tumor shrinkage seen in pancreatic cancer patients is distinct from what you would expect to see in this highly refractory patient population – particularly when treated with a single agent. Based on these results, together with preclinical data supporting combination strategies, I believe SY-5609 has the potential to provide a meaningful benefit for patients with cancers that have largely eluded treatment to date.”
“The new data presented today demonstrate proof-of-activity for SY-5609 and point to an optimal dosing regimen with a tolerability profile that is amenable to multiple combination approaches,” said David A. Roth, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Syros. “As we move into this next stage of development, we are introducing a three-pronged strategy to maximize the potential of SY-5609 and drive to proof-of-concept in combination with chemotherapy, a targeted therapy and an immunotherapy in both solid tumors and blood cancer. We believe this approach could unlock significant opportunities for SY-5609 and achieve the transformative potential of CDK7 inhibition for people with difficult-to-treat cancers.”
Dose-Escalation Data Demonstrate Clinical Activity Across Multiple Tumor Types
The Phase 1 multi-center, open-label dose-escalation study of SY-5609 enrolled patients with advanced breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancers, as well as patients with solid tumors of any histology harboring Rb pathway alterations. Patients were treated in cohorts exploring continuous daily dosing as well as intermittent dosing regimens, including seven days on treatment and seven days off (7d on/7d off) and five days on treatment and two days off (5d on/2d off).
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare