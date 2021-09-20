Syros Presents New Data from Phase 1 Trial of SY-5609 and Details Three-Pronged Combination Strategy to Advance SY-5609 in Solid Tumors and Blood Cancer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced new data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609, its highly selective and potent oral cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, demonstrating clinical activity at tolerable doses as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The data is being presented today in an oral presentation at the 2021 ESMO Congress.

“I am encouraged by the results from this dose-escalation study,” said Manish R. Sharma, M.D., Associate Director of Clinical Research at START Midwest in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and an investigator in the Phase 1 study of SY-5609. “This trial enrolled heavily pretreated patients with some of the most difficult-to-treat malignancies. Notably, the prolonged stable disease and tumor shrinkage seen in pancreatic cancer patients is distinct from what you would expect to see in this highly refractory patient population – particularly when treated with a single agent. Based on these results, together with preclinical data supporting combination strategies, I believe SY-5609 has the potential to provide a meaningful benefit for patients with cancers that have largely eluded treatment to date.”