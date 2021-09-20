checkAd

Oncocyte Announces Oral Presentation of New Data on Its DetermaIO Immunotherapy Response Test at the European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Meeting

Randomized clinical trial data from NeoTRIPaPDL1 study establishes DetermaIO as a predictive biomarker of immunotherapy response

Trial Investigators found DetermaIO outperformed 80 other immune related signatures in TNBC

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (Nasdaq: OCX), a precision diagnostics and monitoring company with the mission to improve patient outcomes by providing clear insights that inform critical decisions in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of cancer, today presented new data in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) 2021 evaluating DetermaIO as a biomarker for immune therapy response. The results demonstrated in a randomized clinical trial setting that DetermaIO, a 27-gene precision diagnostic, is predictive of response to neoadjuvant immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC), and support the potential of DetermaIO to serve as a precision diagnostic for this important class of novel therapies with expanding indications across tumor types.

Commenting on the trial results, Ron Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of Oncocyte, stated, “Demonstrating the utility of DetermaIO in the rigorous setting of a randomized, therapeutic clinical trial is a landmark accomplishment for Oncocyte, and simply put, we are very enthusiastic about the results. These data from a prestigious international clinical trial provide important confirmation of DetermaIO’s capacity to work as a precision diagnostic across the checkpoint inhibitor class of therapies which we believe can benefit both drug development and add precision to patient treatment decisions. We are thrilled to add this new data to the compelling collection of studies that validate the assay’s utility in Lung, TNBC, and Bladder cancers, and across four approved immunotherapies - Keytruda, Opdivo, Tecentriq and Imfinzi - suggesting a potential pan-cancer and pan-immunotherapy utility in both primary and metastatic settings. We look forward to advancing DetermaIO toward clinical launch in Q4, allowing us access to a US market estimated at three billion dollars.”

