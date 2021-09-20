checkAd

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering of American Depositary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase American Depositary Shares for Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD)

Autor: Accesswire
20.09.2021, 17:40  |  27   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 /About Molecular Data Inc.Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 /

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.

Logo Description automatically generated with medium confidence
Foto: Accesswire

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Shape, logo Description automatically generated
Foto: Accesswire

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664792/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Sole-Lead-Placement-Agent-on-a-15-Million-Registered-Direct-Offering-of-American-Depositary-Shares-and-Pre-Funded-Warrants-to-Purchase-American-Depositary-Shares-for-Molecular-Data-Inc-NASDAQ-MKD

Molecular Data (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering of American Depositary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase American Depositary Shares for Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 /About Molecular Data Inc.Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries’ Innovative Recycling Technology
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Acquires 21% Minority Interest in Gaucho Group, Inc and Its E-Commerce ...
Cielo Announces Filing of Annual Financial Statements and Annual Results
Ammpower Takes Next Step Towards Port Infrastructure Construction - Hires Veteran Industry Leader ...
Core Assets Expands Blue Property to District Scale Land Package
Hannan Channel Samples 1.6m @ 5.3% Copper and 83 G/T Silver and Confirms Reduced Shale Host at ...
Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Enables Gene Expression Analysis in mPCa
Sigma Labs Appoints Former GE Additive Manufacturing Executive Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice ...
Edesa Biotech Announces Positive Phase 2 Data of Its Monoclonal Antibody in Hospitalized COVID-19 ...
Titel
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
MoSys and Peraso Technologies Announce Definitive Agreement for Business Combination
United Lithium Corp. Announces Automatic Exercise of Special Warrants
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Novamind to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum
Pond Technologies Responds to Request by OTC Markets
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...