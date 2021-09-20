checkAd

Verimatrix To Debut New App Monitoring SaaS Service at Money 20/20 Europe

20.09.2021, 17:45  |  26   |   |   

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX) (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it’s scheduled to unveil a new mobile application monitoring service, an extension of its award-winning App Shield and Code Protection solutions, during this week’s Money 20/20 Europe in-person event.

Taking place September 21-23 in booth D140 at RAI Amsterdam, Verimatrix’s launch of its security monitoring service for mobile applications can assist both new and existing customers in gaining the intelligence and protections needed for mission-critical apps. The new monitoring solution is available for both Verimatrix App Shield and Verimatrix Code Protection. App Shield is a no-code SaaS service that brings unprecedented cybersecurity protection to any Android or iOS app. Developers simply upload their app to the Verimatrix App Shield platform and receive a secured version that’s ready to publish to an app store, a critical last step and best practice in the professional app publishing process. Verimatrix Code Protection customers can access application monitoring in the same cloud platform.

The value of app monitoring cannot be overstated; by detecting and remediating mobile application threats, customers can be quickly alerted whenever hackers try to take advantage of unknown vulnerabilities in their apps. The new monitoring features provided by Verimatrix empower users to quickly identify and patch any vulnerabilities before hackers have a chance to build an exploit, thwarting attacks before they happen.

Serving as an intelligent analytics and mobile defense tool, Verimatrix’s app monitoring solution provides an in-depth analysis of the risk profile for a mobile app, performing early detection and alerting when hackers attempt to break into an application. The result is a far greater understanding of the threat profile of an install base – even arming an organization’s security personnel with the ability to drill down into the risk score of an individual app instance and ultimately mitigating risks before a sensitive ecosystem is compromised.

“Further arming Verimatrix App Shield and Code Protection users with a proactive, intelligence security posture for their mobile apps, the launch of this powerful monitoring service adds significant value for our customers,” said Asaf Ashkenazi, Chief Operating Officer and President at Verimatrix. “Sectors such as finance realize the importance of these ever-present protections for mobile apps, as it maximizes their opportunity to use security as a differentiator in today’s mobile-first world.”

Attendees can visit the Verimatrix booth (D140) to request a demo. For more information on this year’s Money 20/20 Europe event, visit https://europe.money2020.com.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

