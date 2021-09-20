Sievi Capital acquires Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ

With a transaction signed on 20 September 2021, Sievi Capital Plc has agreed on the acquisition of Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ Oy (hereinafter “HTJ”). Together with Sievi Capital, HTJ’s executives and members of the Board of Directors will become shareholders. The sellers in the transaction are Kansallisholding Oy and Redeve Oy, which will divest their holdings completely in connection with the transaction. HTJ is one of the leading construction management companies in Finland and offers its customers a wide range of expert services in construction management, site supervision, energy and environmental consulting and project management.

A leading independent construction management company

HTJ is a construction management company founded in 1999. Since its establishment, the company has provided construction management and supervision services in the field of building construction. The service offering has later expanded to include building technology services and infrastructure construction management services. The company serves a wide range of both public and private sector customers. HTJ is an independent construction management expert, which offers its services without any dependencies on design and contractor organisations. The company employs approximately 150 experts. Headquartered in Vantaa, the company also has offices in Tampere, Turku and Hämeenlinna. In 2020, HTJ’s net sales were EUR 18.5 million.

Financial key figures of the company

HTJ’s net sales, EBITDA and operating profit for January–June 2021 and 2020 and for year 2020 were as follows:

EUR million 1 Jan. 2021–30 June 2021 1 Jan. 2020–30 June 2020 1 Jan. 2020–31 Dec. 2020 Net sales 9.6 9.6 18.5 EBITDA 1.5 1.6 2.3 Operating profit (EBIT) 1.4 1.5 2.1

The key figures are FAS (Finnish Accounting Standards) figures. The half-year figures are unaudited.