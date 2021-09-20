checkAd

Sievi Capital acquires Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 17:45  |  34   |   |   

Sievi Capital Plc
Inside information 20 September 2021 at 6:45 pm EEST

Sievi Capital acquires Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ

With a transaction signed on 20 September 2021, Sievi Capital Plc has agreed on the acquisition of Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ Oy (hereinafter “HTJ”). Together with Sievi Capital, HTJ’s executives and members of the Board of Directors will become shareholders. The sellers in the transaction are Kansallisholding Oy and Redeve Oy, which will divest their holdings completely in connection with the transaction. HTJ is one of the leading construction management companies in Finland and offers its customers a wide range of expert services in construction management, site supervision, energy and environmental consulting and project management.

A leading independent construction management company

HTJ is a construction management company founded in 1999. Since its establishment, the company has provided construction management and supervision services in the field of building construction. The service offering has later expanded to include building technology services and infrastructure construction management services. The company serves a wide range of both public and private sector customers. HTJ is an independent construction management expert, which offers its services without any dependencies on design and contractor organisations. The company employs approximately 150 experts. Headquartered in Vantaa, the company also has offices in Tampere, Turku and Hämeenlinna. In 2020, HTJ’s net sales were EUR 18.5 million.

Financial key figures of the company

HTJ’s net sales, EBITDA and operating profit for January–June 2021 and 2020 and for year 2020 were as follows:

EUR million 1 Jan. 2021–30 June 2021 1 Jan. 2020–30 June 2020 1 Jan. 2020–31 Dec. 2020
Net sales 9.6 9.6 18.5
EBITDA 1.5 1.6 2.3
Operating profit (EBIT) 1.4 1.5 2.1

The key figures are FAS (Finnish Accounting Standards) figures. The half-year figures are unaudited.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sievi Capital acquires Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ Sievi Capital Plc Inside information 20 September 2021 at 6:45 pm EEST Sievi Capital acquires Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ With a transaction signed on 20 September 2021, Sievi Capital Plc has agreed on the acquisition of Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ Oy …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...