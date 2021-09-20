checkAd

BOUYGUES DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 20/09/2021

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES


Disclosure of trading in own shares on 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 September 2021
As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 22 April 2021

  1. Summary presentation
Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 13 September 2021 FR0000120503 64,000 36.14869234 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 14 September 2021 FR0000120503 74,000 36.09011527 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 15 September 2021 FR0000120503 96,000 36.10801625 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 16 September 2021 FR0000120503 60,000 36.20859 XPAR
BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 17 September 2021 FR0000120503 105,000 36.08840847 XPAR
  1. Detailed presentation

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/2021-09-20-tableau ...

BOUYGUES SA
A Société Anonyme (public limited company) with a share capital of €380,759,842
Registered office: 32 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
Registration No. 572 015 246 Paris – I.E. FR 29 572 015 246

Attachment





