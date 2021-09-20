Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp Products Available in Mendocino County at Mamas Medicinals

In Mendocino County, you’ll find Mamas Medicinals CBD Store, owned by local Emily Held. Mamas Medicinals CBD storefront opened in 2018. The shop, which is furnished with rich colors, comfortable furniture, and exotic scents, is an escape from the busy downtown neighborhood.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that Mamas Medicinals CBD Store in Mendocino County is now stocking the entire King of Hemp product line.

Inside Mamas, you’ll find a variety of CBD products, including their own custom body care line, containing locally wildcrafted ingredients produced right there inside Mamas Medicinals . Some other features are free samples of CBD, enjoying the changing art on the walls, as well as a wide variety of teas; including green, black, white, pu-erh, oolong, and other pure options. Emily combines her love of tea with CBD and offers both. You will find Alchemy Tea House and Mamas Medicinals combined in one at this woman-owned storefront in Ukiah, California.

Mamas Medicinals focuses on creating an inviting environment that allows for one-on-one customer service. It is an inviting local spot that is great to stop by for a taste of tea or just a visit. If you are driving by Ukiah on the 101 heading to San Francisco or Humboldt and can use a refresh, this is the stop! Sample tea, sample CBD and recharge!

Mamas CBD Store seeks out the finest CBD products, made with integrity and free of chemicals. Emily is proud to carry the King of Hemp products at Mamas Medicinals . Not only is King of Hemp’s CBD grown organically but it is also a quality company. Taking pride in their products and treating their team of employees like family.

You can find Emily and Mamas Medicinals at 328 N. State St. Ukiah, CA 95482

King of Hemp products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp product is accessible online as well as in USA Grocer stores.

According to Bruce Perlowin , Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.’s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as USA Grocer in Boca Raton, FL. Hemp Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market. We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp line.” Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc: “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and “Could Hemp Save the Planet?”