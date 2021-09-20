checkAd

Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp Products Available in Mendocino County at Mamas Medicinals

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.09.2021, 17:53  |  57   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that Mamas Medicinals CBD Store in Mendocino County is now stocking the entire King of Hemp product line.

In Mendocino County, you’ll find Mamas Medicinals CBD Store, owned by local Emily Held. Mamas Medicinals CBD storefront opened in 2018. The shop, which is furnished with rich colors, comfortable furniture, and exotic scents, is an escape from the busy downtown neighborhood.

Inside Mamas, you’ll find a variety of CBD products, including their own custom body care line, containing locally wildcrafted ingredients produced right there inside MamasMedicinals. Some other features are free samples of CBD, enjoying the changing art on the walls, as well as a wide variety of teas; including green, black, white, pu-erh, oolong, and other pure options. Emily combines her love of tea with CBD and offers both. You will find Alchemy Tea House and Mamas Medicinals combined in one at this woman-owned storefront in Ukiah, California.

Mamas Medicinals focuses on creating an inviting environment that allows for one-on-one customer service. It is an inviting local spot that is great to stop by for a taste of tea or just a visit. If you are driving by Ukiah on the 101 heading to San Francisco or Humboldt and can use a refresh, this is the stop! Sample tea, sample CBD and recharge!

Mamas CBD Store seeks out the finest CBD products, made with integrity and free of chemicals. Emily is proud to carry the King of Hemp products at Mamas Medicinals. Not only is King of Hemp’s CBD grown organically but it is also a quality company. Taking pride in their products and treating their team of employees like family.

You can find Emily and Mamas Medicinals at 328 N. State St. Ukiah, CA 95482

King of Hemp products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp product is accessible online as well as in USA Grocer stores.

According to Bruce Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.’s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and significantly increase Hemp Inc.’s distribution revenue through established retail stores such as USA Grocer in Boca Raton, FL.  Hemp Inc. has developed CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results for all customers in the CBD market.  We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp line.” Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc:  “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and “Could Hemp Save the Planet?”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp Products Available in Mendocino County at Mamas Medicinals LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that Mamas Medicinals CBD Store in Mendocino County is now stocking the entire King of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
HUTCHMED Initiates a Japan Bridging Study to Support Surufatinib Registration for Advanced ...
WISeKey Signs MoUs with La Linea and Gibraltar Governments to Develop a Joint 4th Industrial ...
RENAULT: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - August 2021
Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
Copperstone Resources scales up the Viscaria Project
Santhera Secures CHF 45 Million in Funding and Announces Preliminary First Half-Year 2021 Financial ...
BGHL (GBP): NAV(s)
REWE Group and Ørsted sign long-term power purchase agreement for future German offshore wind farm
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
Imperial Mining Announces Closing of a $819,000 Private Placement of Units
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Independent Consulting Study Reveals Strong Total Economic Impact for Users of Accounts Receivable ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...