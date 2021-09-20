checkAd

Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than $370 Million to Ameriprise Financial

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 18:00  |  26   |   |   

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that two practices managing a combined $370 million in client assets joined the firm for its strong culture of integrity, exceptional client service, and resources for growth. Financial advisor Larry Teichman, CFP, whose practice name is Caritas Financial, joined from LPL Financial in Chesterland, Ohio, and J Carrell joined from Morgan Stanley in Arlington, Texas. Both advisors joined Kuttin Wealth Management, a top team within Ameriprise’s independent channel led by Barron’s Hall of Fame advisor Jon Kuttin, CRPC, AAMS, AWMA, CMFC, CRPS.

Strong values draw LPL team to Ameriprise

Teichman and his team, financial advisors Christopher Puhalsky, Everard Corcoran, CFP, and Carey Freimuth, CFA, CAIA, AIF, and support staff Christine Dawson, Beth Kotowski, and Stephanie Snope, manage more than $320 million in client assets. They evaluated independent firms, looking for one that prioritizes delivering personalized, comprehensive advice and shares their strong values.

“We were very impressed with Ameriprise and Kuttin Wealth Management’s approach to financial planning and advice,” said Teichman, who has 23 years of experience serving clients. “We wanted a partner who shares our values and dedication to clients. Kuttin Wealth’s mission, which we agree with wholeheartedly, is proudly displayed on a wall in their office: to provide financial advice that brings clients confidence, simplicity, and success.”

Yearlong due diligence process leads Morgan Stanley advisor to Ameriprise

Carrell, who manages approximately $50 million in client assets, was a senior portfolio manager for 16 years before he become a financial advisor to help individual families and business owners achieve their financial goals. He was seeking a firm that would help him grow exponentially and build out a referrable service model and found that Ameriprise and Kuttin Wealth rose to the top.

Reflecting on his decision to move firms, Carrell said, “After a yearlong due diligence process, there was no doubt that Kuttin Wealth was where I wanted to spend the rest of my career. The team is known for their attention to detail and personalized service, and I’m excited to share this culture with my clients.”

“At Kuttin Wealth Management, we’re open for business to advisors who share our goal of helping more Americans retire with confidence,” said Kuttin. “We’re rapidly expanding our presence across the country – in fact, we’ve nearly doubled our footprint in the last year alone – because advisors see the way we deliver exceptional service to clients and they want to be part of the next chapter in our growth story. We’re pleased to bring these elite practices into our Kuttin Wealth family.”

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Kuttin Wealth Management

Jonathan Kuttin is the founder and CEO of Kuttin Wealth Management, a nationally recognized financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Kuttin established the team in 1994 with two other professionals and has grown Kuttin Wealth Management to more than 80 professionals who work from multiple offices in and outside New York State. The team, which has ranked consistently as one of the top advisory practices in the nation for over 10 years, is one of the largest financial planning firms on Long Island and manages more than $4.2 billion in client assets. Matthew Roesser supports the team as their Ameriprise senior field vice president.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

2021 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

_____________________________

1 Ameriprise Financial 2020 10-K.

 

Ameriprise Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than $370 Million to Ameriprise Financial Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) today announced that two practices managing a combined $370 million in client assets joined the firm for its strong culture of integrity, exceptional client service, and resources for growth. Financial advisor …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Columbia Threadneedle Investments’ Catherine Stienstra Named Bond Manager of the Year by Bonhill Group
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Ameriprise Financial Matching Public Donations to Feeding America Now Through Oct. 31
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Columbia Acorn European Fund Celebrates 10-Year Milestone as Best Fund Among Morningstar Peers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21Third Coast Advisors Launches Investment Program in Partnership with Ameriprise Financial
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Seven Ameriprise Financial Advisors Named to the Forbes “America’s Top Wealth Advisors” List
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten