Essential Utilities to Report Earnings for Q3 2021

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) expects to report earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021 before the market opens on Nov. 1, 2021.

The company’s conference call with financial analysts will take place on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The call and presentation will be webcast live so interested parties may listen over the internet by logging on to Essential.co and following the link for Investors. The conference call will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for 90 days following the call. Additionally, the call will be recorded and made available for replay at 2 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021 for 10 business days following the call. To access the audio replay in the U.S., dial 888.203.1112 (pass code 4066164). International callers can dial +1 719.457.0820 (pass code 4066164).

About Essential

Essential is one of the largest publicly traded water, wastewater and natural gas providers in the U.S., serving approximately 5 million people across 10 states under the Aqua and Peoples brands. Essential is committed to excellence in proactive infrastructure investment, regulatory expertise, operational efficiency and environmental stewardship. The company recognizes the importance water and natural gas play in everyday life and is proud to deliver safe, reliable services that contribute to the quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information, visit http://www.essential.co.

