Loop Industries, Inc.: Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries' Innovative Recycling Technology

Loop Industries, Inc.: Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries' Innovative Recycling Technology

Evian Unveils 100% rPET Bottles Created by Loop Industries' Innovative Recycling Technology

- Committed to accelerating the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, evian achieves new milestone in circularity journey with launch of prototype bottle using revolutionary technology from Loop Industries that allows no and low value plastics (that otherwise go to waste) to be recycled endlessly into new, virgin quality plastic.

- With the partnership between evian and clean technology company Loop Industries spanning over four years, this breakthrough achievement is the result of years of continued innovation and optimization to get Loop's technology up to commercial scale. Bottles using Loop Industries' technology will be rolled out at commercial scale in South Korea in 2022, with the goal of launching in other markets in the future.

- Bringing to life the innovative concept, the prototype bottles have been renamed 'evian Loop' to highlight each bottles recycling potential to remain in the circular economy loop, aligned to evian's 2025 commitment to circularity.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE and MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / This Recycle Week, evian has launched a new recycled plastic (rPET, or recycled polyethylene terephthalate) prototype bottle using revolutionary technology from clean technology company Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP). This marks a significant milestone in evian's 2025 circularity journey, which will see it accelerate the transition to 100%* recycled plastic in all its plastic bottles.
As the demand for more sustainable packaging solutions continues to grow, Loop Industries offers transformational technology that allows no and low value PET plastics (that will otherwise go to waste) to be recycled endlessly into new, virgin-like PET plastic. The process uses ground-breaking technology to break down plastic into its base building blocks, or monomers. The monomers are then purified and repolymerized into Loop(TM) PET plastic. This innovative technology allows more plastic to be kept in use, reduces reliance on fossil fuels and avoids the creation of new plastic.

The cutting-edge technology enables a continuous loop for recycling at large scale, meaning that all types of PET plastic waste - from discarded gym bags to flip flops (and even ocean, colored and opaque plastics, as well as polyester fibers) - can be transformed into high quality plastic bottles. To bring to life this latest concept, evian has renamed its prototype bottles to 'evian Loop' to highlight each bottle's recycling potential.

