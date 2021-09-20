checkAd

Krispy Kreme to Be Added to Russell 2000 Index

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (the “Company” or “Krispy Kreme”) (NASDAQ: DNUT) today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000 Index on September 20, 2021. This is part of planned third quarter IPO additions to the Russell US Indexes.

“Krispy Kreme’s inclusion in the Russell 2000 is a meaningful milestone following the successful completion of our IPO in July and is a reflection of our ongoing growth,” said Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme. “We continue to deliver on the strength of the Krispy Kreme brand and our omnichannel strategy around the world, and this is another testament to that fact.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index is a subset of the Russell 3000 Index and represents approximately 10 percent of the total market capitalization of that index. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes, which are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the FTSE Russell 2000 Index IPO additions, please visit the IPO additions section of FTSE Russell website.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 31 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing ecommerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

