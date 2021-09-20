Tencent Cloud Strengthens Collaboration with Grafana Labs

HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud , the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, today announced the expansion of its successful collaboration with Grafana Labs , the company behind the world's most ubiquitous open and composable operational dashboards. The two parties are now set to begin developing and validating a new first-party offering called Grafana Managed Services , which will combine open-source Grafana software with additional integrations from Tencent Cloud – designed for users to visualize and monitor their cloud monitoring data.

In April 2021, Grafana Labs and Tencent Cloud collaborated to add the Tencent Cloud Monitor Plugin to the Grafana catalog. The Grafana Tencent Cloud Monitor plugin provides Grafana users with load and performance monitoring metrics for multiple Tencent Cloud products, including Cloud Virtual Machine (CVM) and Cloud Databases (Tencent DB). With the introduction of Grafana Managed Services, more than five million Grafana users will be able to run Grafana on Tencent Cloud with the safety, security, and ease of a cloud managed service. Grafana Managed Services users will be able to connect to their existing data sources while leveraging native Tencent Cloud integrations such as Cloud SSO.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, "After receiving positive feedback regarding our collaboration earlier this year, we look forward to further serving Grafana users by elevating our joint efforts and introducing Grafana Managed Services. This new service now enables users to visualize their cloud monitoring data with Grafana's leading time series data visualization capabilities, thus opening more avenues for users to maximize the usage of their cloud data and reduce the need for infrastructure management."

Raj Dutt, Co-founder and CEO at Grafana Labs, said, "We've received an overwhelmingly positive response from our users since we first announced the beginning of our partnership with Tencent Cloud, and we're eager to build on that strong foundation with the introduction of Grafana Managed Services. This new collaboration takes our partnership one step further by jointly developing and offering the first-party Grafana Managed Services, providing Tencent Cloud and Grafana users a native solution so they can focus their time on use cases rather than managing infrastructure."

Tencent and Grafana are separate, unaffiliated companies, and Tencent is not responsible for, and does not endorse, Grafana's products and services.

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud is Tencent's cloud services brand, providing industry-leading cloud products and services to organizations and enterprises across the world. Leveraging its robust data center infrastructures around the world, Tencent integrates cloud computing, big data analytics, AI, Internet of Things, security and other advanced technologies with smart enterprise scenarios. At the same time, we provide a holistic smart enterprise solution for sectors including finance, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy and radio & television.

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs provides an open and composable monitoring and observability stack built around Grafana, the leading open source technology for dashboards and visualization. There are over 1,500 Grafana Labs customers including Bloomberg, JP Morgan Chase, eBay, PayPal, and Sony, and more than 750,000 active installations of Grafana around the globe. Grafana Labs helps companies manage their observability strategies with full-stack offerings that can be run fully managed with Grafana Cloud, or self-managed with Grafana Enterprise Stack, both featuring extensive enterprise data source plugins, dashboard management, alerting, reporting and security, scalable metrics (Prometheus & Graphite), logs (Grafana Loki) and tracing (Grafana Tempo). Grafana Labs is backed by leading investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Lead Edge Capital, GIC, Sequoia Capital, and Coatue. Follow Grafana on Twitter at @grafana or visit www.grafana.com.