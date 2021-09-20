Calissio Completes Its Application For Their Pink Sheet Current Information Tier With OTC Markets

checkAd

globenewswire
PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calissio Resources Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRGP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce they have completed its filing for their current up-listing to pink sheet current information tier with OTC Markets.

Once all the information submitted by the company has been reviewed, it is expected that Calissio will be upgraded to "Current Information" status.

All documentation including financial statements and the required legal opinion are completed, and all fees have been paid. Upon allocation by the OTCIQ system, the filing shall immediately be uploaded for its anticipated up-listing approval.

Calissio Resources Group Inc., focused on the acquisition and development of base metals projects in Mexico that are currently in or near production and advanced exploration properties that will add substantially to the Company's asset foundation. Management is continuing to actively pursue mineral interests that represent significant growth, value and cash flow opportunities.

For additional information, please visit: http://www.calissioresources.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking and which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in question are based on Calissio Resources Group, Inc.'s current expectations and projections about future events, based on information currently available.

The forward-looking statements found in this press release may also include statements relating to Calissio Resources Group, Inc.'s anticipated financial performance, business prospects, new developments, strategies, and similar matters. Calissio Resources Group, Inc. provides no assurance regarding the actual outcome of the events contemplated by any forward-looking statements included in this release. Calissio Resources Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any of its forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Calissio Resources Group, Inc.

CONTACT: Contact:
Calissio Resources Group, Inc. Clement Lockwood (800) 467-8315  
ir@calissioresources.com




