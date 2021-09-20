Jens Thordarson has decided to resign as Chief Operating Officer of Icelandair Group. Jens was appointed COO in January 2018 after having served as VP Technical Operations at Icelandair since October 2011. He joined the Company in 2006 and served on various roles in the first years, including as Director of Finance and Resources within Icelandair‘s Technical Operations and as Head of Materials and Procurement.

Jens will continue in his role over the next weeks and assist with the hiring and handover to a new Chief Operating Officer.