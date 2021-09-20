checkAd

All American Pet Company Announces LOI to Acquire 200 Million Tech Company

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Pet Company, Inc. (OTC Pink: AAPT) ("AAPT" or the "Company") a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions announced it has finalized and executed a Letter of Intent to acquire a technology company valued at USD 200 million.

Having completed its due diligence on the acquisition candidate, management is satisfied with its findings and has concluded it is in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to move forward with the acquisition of the candidate. To that effect, the Company has executed a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of the acquisition candidate, subject to relevant regulatory approval.

The acquisition candidate is a revenue producing Technology Company. Management feels strongly about the growth potential of the candidate and believes, that for the second year, an aggressive growth in excess of 400% is very likely to occur.

"A lot of market research and due diligence went into sourcing, analyzing, and finalizing this deal. I have the utmost confidence in the potential of this candidate and the value it will bring to AAPT shareholders and investors." commented David Chong, newly appointed CFO.

Additionally, the Company having uploaded all the required disclosure and financial statements as well as the Issuer Attorney letter, has received PINK current status as of last week and is now fully compliant with rule 15C2-11.

About All American Pet Company, Inc.

About All American Pet Company, Inc. a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions. All American Pet Company, Inc. is an OTC Markets listed issuer and trades under the ticker symbol "AAPT".

For more information about the Company visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPT/overview

 Our website is: https://aaptmerger.com

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/AAPTCo

