Vitana-X Announces Highly Successful Opening in Romania

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce it started successfully in Romania on August 12, 2021.

"With an annual turnover of $407 million, Romania is ranked #33 within the World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA) global ranking of all direct selling markets," stated, Founder Bernhard Sammer. "This makes it a bigger market than some of the western European countries such as Switzerland or Austria. There are more than 400,000 independent distributors actively participating in Romania's direct selling industry."

The high market potential is also reflected in very positive feedback starting with the very first steps into this market plus the entrepreneurial skills of the Romanian People, which have chosen to become a part of Vitana-X.

Sammer, continued, "We have entered a first phase of momentum directly from the start and feel optimistic for the future and this year's Christmas season business which is about to begin shortly."

Vitana-X expects to open additional markets for the products and the business concept of Vitana-X within a short time period. Sammer, concluded, "The priority levels for constant growth of our sales opportunities and our activities in the fields of research and development are identical. We want to provide our customers with products based on the newest scientifical knowledge. Thanks to shareholders for their patience. Financial reports and OTC disclosures have been amended and re-filed and our corporate profile was verified by OTC. Attorney will be working on letter with respect to current information and we look forward to returning to "Pink Current" status."

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC:VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact Information:

press.IRclear2157@gmail.com
www.vitanax.net
305-714-9397
bs@vitanax.com
Phone: +41 76 439 63 64 (Anna Gräfinger)

SOURCE: VitanaX, Inc.



