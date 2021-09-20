New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space

New preclinical data from Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) (TSX:ONC) is demonstrating immunotherapeutic effects of the biotech company's flagship product pelareorep that activates the innate and adaptive immune systems and weakens tumor defense mechanisms.

At the The International Conference on Immunotherapy Radiation Combinations which recently wrapped up in Paris, France, the data demonstrated the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of pelareorep combined with radiotherapy in a murine cancer model.

In abscopal tumors, both pelareorep monotherapy and pelareorep-radiation combination therapy led to a statistically significant increase in infiltrating anti-cancer CD8+ T cells. In terms of significance, this effect was not seen with single-agent radiotherapy in either the primary or the abscopal tumors.

Compared to single-agent radiotherapy, the pelareorep-radiotherapy combination led to a numerical increase in survival, which reached statistical significance when anti-PD-1 therapy was added to the treatment regimen.

"The observed increases in survival and in the number of anti-cancer immune cells within both primary and abscopal tumors following treatment is indicative of the synergistic immunotherapeutic effects of the pelareorep-radiotherapy combination," said Thomas Heineman, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations at Oncolytics. "This is a compelling finding that has the potential to be broadly applicable across multiple cancer indications and warrants further study. Together with prior clinical and preclinical data, these results also highlight pelareorep's potential as an enabling technology to enhance the efficacy of a wide range of therapies."