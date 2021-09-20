Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 13 September to 17 September 2021
Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 September to 17 September 2021
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|
Weighted average price
of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|13/09/2021
|FR0010313833
|
8000
115,7854
1000
115,8095
500
115,9399
500
115,9326
16687
115,6389
10821
115,5607
3470
115,5956
3 522
115,6270
28 426
116,1434
6 189
115,9510
2 054
115,9607
32 431
113,8232
8 000
114,1468
5 457
113,6007
2 069
113,7595
129 126
115,1100
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...
