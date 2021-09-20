checkAd

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 13 September to 17 September 2021                

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 18:55  |  10   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 September to 17 September 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume
(number of shares) 		Weighted average price
of daily acquisition 		Market identifier code
ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/09/2021 FR0010313833

8000

115,7854

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/09/2021 FR0010313833

1000

115,8095

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/09/2021 FR0010313833

500

115,9399

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/09/2021 FR0010313833

500

115,9326

AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/09/2021 FR0010313833

16687

115,6389

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/09/2021 FR0010313833

10821

115,5607

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/09/2021 FR0010313833

3470

115,5956

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/09/2021 FR0010313833

3 522

115,6270

AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/09/2021 FR0010313833

28 426

116,1434

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/09/2021 FR0010313833

6 189

115,9510

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/09/2021 FR0010313833

2 054

115,9607

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/09/2021 FR0010313833

32 431

113,8232

XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/09/2021 FR0010313833

8 000

114,1468

CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/09/2021 FR0010313833

5 457

113,6007

TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/09/2021 FR0010313833

2 069

113,7595

AQEU TOTAL

129 126

115,1100

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

