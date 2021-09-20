Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 13 September to 17 September 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 20.09.2021, 18:55 | 10 | 0 | 0 20.09.2021, 18:55 | Regulatory News: In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 13 September to 17 September 2021 Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/09/2021 FR0010313833 8000 115,7854 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/09/2021 FR0010313833 1000 115,8095 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/09/2021 FR0010313833 500 115,9399 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 13/09/2021 FR0010313833 500 115,9326 AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/09/2021 FR0010313833 16687 115,6389 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/09/2021 FR0010313833 10821 115,5607 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/09/2021 FR0010313833 3470 115,5956 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/09/2021 FR0010313833 3 522 115,6270 AQEU ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/09/2021 FR0010313833 28 426 116,1434 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/09/2021 FR0010313833 6 189 115,9510 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/09/2021 FR0010313833 2 054 115,9607 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/09/2021 FR0010313833 32 431 113,8232 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/09/2021 FR0010313833 8 000 114,1468 CEUX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/09/2021 FR0010313833 5 457 113,6007 TQEX ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/09/2021 FR0010313833 2 069 113,7595 AQEU TOTAL 129 126 115,1100 Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ... View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005790/en/







