Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple’s Fall Operating System Releases

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared to support and extend key functionality in Apple’s iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and tvOS 15 releases, which became available today. Jamf continues to offer same-day support, which allows customers to upgrade to the latest operating system the day it’s available. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s fall releases across its solution portfolio.

Key iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and tvOS 15 features announced by Apple, supported by Jamf, will allow organizations to:

