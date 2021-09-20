checkAd

Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple’s Fall Operating System Releases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared to support and extend key functionality in Apple’s iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and tvOS 15 releases, which became available today. Jamf continues to offer same-day support, which allows customers to upgrade to the latest operating system the day it’s available. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s fall releases across its solution portfolio.

Key iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and tvOS 15 features announced by Apple, supported by Jamf, will allow organizations to: 

  • Simplify Bring Your Own Device Programs (BYOD) with Account-Driven User Enrollment
    BYOD is getting better for both organizations and their end users with Apple User Enrollment provided with Jamf. Account-driven User Enrollment streamlines the management enrollment workflow for IT by eliminating the need to send enrollment URLs to end users who opt to bring their own device. This simplified process also improves the end-user experience, while continuing to provide managed apps and resources users need to be productive.

    Further, User Enrollment separates user data from work data and provides IT leveraging Jamf with the right level of access to the device. This is one iterative step to helping employees with User Enrolled devices who expect both personal privacy with enterprise access and IT service.
  • Ensure Users Are Protected With Their Privacy Intact With Apple and Jamf
    Private Relay is a new iCloud service that protects an individual’s privacy by hiding their IP address and location from the websites they visit.

    The introduction of Private Relay follows the launch of Jamf Private Access, Jamf’s solution to enable secure access to business applications without the performance, privacy and security challenges of legacy enterprise VPN connections. Now with Private Relay and Jamf, users are protected in their private and enterprise browsing. Personally-owned devices can be deployed with Jamf to protect and route enterprise traffic; personal browsing will remain private by being routed via iCloud Private Relay.

    Private Relay and Jamf Private Access work together to ensure employees are enterprise secure, their privacy is protected and when running both Jamf Private Access and iCloud+ Private Relay together, it is an optimal approach to privacy and security without compromising performance.  
  • Keep Data Safe With Enhanced Capabilities for Paste and Siri
    Apple is adding a number of new payloads, commands and restrictions to the MDM spec. These new additions to the spec will help IT admins manage their fleet with added precision.

    Examples are new restrictions for Paste and Siri. For the Paste restriction, end users will not be able to Copy and Paste specific items, like sensitive information, to unmanaged and unsecured locations and apps. For the Siri restrictions, a device will not contact the Siri servers to perform translation tasks but rather perform them on the device, adding further security to translations.

“Jamf consistently anticipates and aligns with Apple’s strategy so we can be ready to meet our customers’ needs. We are proud to deliver yet another year of same-day support for Apple’s latest operating systems,” said Nick Amundsen, senior vice president of strategy at Jamf. “These new features will help organizations empower their staff with the devices they want and keep their workers secure, while protecting their personal privacy.” 

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

