AB Science announced that an abstract on the long-term survival of masitinib in ALS has been selected for a platform presentation at the Annual Meeting of the Spanish Society of Neurology

RESULTS FROM LONG-TERM SURVIVAL ANALYSIS OF MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS SELECTED FOR PLENARY SPEECH AS STAR ORAL COMMUNICATION AT THE SPANISH SOCIETY OF NEUROLOGY ANNUAL MEETING

Paris, 20 September 2021, 7pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) today announced that an abstract on the long-term survival of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has been selected for a platform presentation at the Annual Meeting of the Spanish Society of Neurology, which will be held in virtual format between November 22 and December 2, 2021.

This abstract has received the honor of being designated as an extended ‘comunicación oral estelar (stellar oral communication). During this event, which will be held in Spanish, latest advances in the neurological field will be presented with more than 3,000 national and international experts expected to connect.

The presentation, titled ‘Long-term survival analysis of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis’, will be delivered by Professor Josep Gamez M.D., Ph.D. (Director of the Peripheral Nervous System Laboratory and Head of the Neuromuscular Disorders Clinic at the Vall d'Hebron Research Institute, Barcelona, Spain), a senior investigator from the masitinib phase 2/3 study (AB10015) in ALS [1].

Professor Gamez said, “Selection of this abstract for a comunicación oral estelar at the Spanish Society of Neurology LXXIII Annual Meeting is an indication of the level of interest being generated by long-term survival data from masitinib study AB10015. We first suspected that masitinib may generate improved survival in certain subgroups through observation of patients enrolled in study AB10015 at the Vall d'Hebron Hospital's ALS Unit [2]. Findings from the overall study long-term survival analysis have confirmed this impression using a larger, multicenter patient cohort, which also revealed that there is a greater treatment effect when masitinib is initiated at an earlier stage of disease [3]”.

References

[1] Mora JS, Genge A, Chio A, et al. Masitinib as an add-on therapy to riluzole in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis: a randomized clinical trial. Amyotroph Lateral Scler Frontotemporal Degener. 2020;21(1-2):5-14. doi:10.1080/21678421.2019.1632346

[2] Gamez J. Vall d’Hebron participates in an international study to validate masitinib for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment. VHIR. org News, 20 March, 2020. http://en.vhir.org/portal1/news-detail.asp?t=vall-dhebron-participates ...

