Impact of Smart Tech in the Sound Reinforcement Industry - Arizton

1. Wireless Speaker Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global wireless speaker market is expected to reach USD 63.38 billion by 2026. The future of the global wireless speaker market is promising, as end-users are becoming aware of the product concepts and vendors are introducing new models as per the consumer's lifestyle and choices. For instance, Bose Corporation offers Bluetooth devices under the brand SoundLink. The innovative outlook of the company will help it to maintain its topmost position in the Bluetooth speaker market. HARMAN International (JBL) offers a wide variety of wireless Bluetooth speakers targeted at portability and wireless home audio.

Key Highlights:

The global multi-room Wi-Fi speaker market was valued at USD 17.37 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 43.84 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.69%.

in 2020 and is expected to reach by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.69%. Voice assistants are witnessing exponential growth in other industries such as healthcare and banking, paving new opportunities for players in the global wireless speaker market.

Several international players in the wireless speaker market are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period, especially in fast-developing countries of APAC and Latin America to gain more market share.

to gain more market share. AI voice interaction is the next big thing in the global wireless speaker market.

